NOIR BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LAUNCHES NOIR BLACK PROFESSIONALS DINING CLUBS IN HOUSTON

Noir Black Professionals Dining Clubs

New Industry-Specific Networking Initiative Designed to Help Black Professionals Connect, Build, Collaborate and Ignite New Opportunities

- John Howard Shaw-WooHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. (Noirbcc Inc.) announces the launch of Noir Black Professionals Dining Clubs, a new professional empowerment and networking initiative designed to bring Houston's Black professionals together through curated, career industry-specific clubs and intimate dining experiences.Built around the mission to Connect. Build. Collaborate. Ignite., Noir Black Professionals Dining Clubs offer an alternative to traditional business networking. Instead of relying primarily on large networking events, members are connected with Black professionals working in similar or complementary career industries, creating opportunities to build stronger relationships, exchange referrals, share resources, explore collaborations and expand professional networks.HOW THE INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC CLUBS WORKMembers join Noir Black Professionals Dining Clubs and select the career industry-specific club that most closely aligns with their profession, business or career interests.Clubs represent a broad range of industries, including healthcare and wellness; business, finance and corporate leadership; entrepreneurship; technology and creative arts; STEM, engineering and aviation; real estate; law and public policy; nonprofit and philanthropy; hospitality; skilled trades; sports and fitness; and other professional sectors.Monthly curated industry-specific club dining experiences are intentionally scheduled and kept small, generally bringing together up to 10 professionals within an industry. Depending on a club's membership size, multiple dining experiences may be scheduled each month to accommodate members while maintaining the intimate nature of the gatherings.The format gives members an opportunity to learn more about one another, discuss industry opportunities and challenges, exchange professional referrals, identify business opportunities and develop relationships that extend beyond the dinner table.In addition to professional networking opportunities, members receive complimentary Black Youth Career Path Mentoring Training, preparing participating professionals to share their career knowledge, professional experiences and industry insights with Black youth and emerging young professionals. The mentoring component connects professional empowerment directly to preparing the next generation for future career opportunities.“Noir Black Professionals Dining Clubs are about much more than dinner or networking. We are creating an ecosystem where Black professionals can intentionally build relationships with one another, increase their visibility and economic influence, and then use their knowledge and experience to help prepare the next generation,” said John Howard Shaw-Woo, Founder, President & CEO of Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc.“Our Chamber's mission is Moving Black America Forward, and we accomplish that through three interconnected priorities: Economic Development, through our work as a certified Community Development Entity under the U.S. Department of the Treasury's CDFI Fund, helping bring investment and development into underserved low-income census tract neighborhoods; Noir Black Business Clubs, providing Black youth with business education, professional skills learning and career path mentoring; and Noir Black Professionals Dining Clubs, empowering Black professionals while preparing them to serve as career path mentors for Black youth. We are connecting economic development, youth preparation and professional empowerment so that opportunity, knowledge and progress can move from one generation to the next.”The Houston launch is part of Noirbcc Inc.'s vision to build a sustainable professional ecosystem where Black professionals can form authentic relationships, create opportunities for one another and help strengthen career pathways for future generations.Black professionals interested in becoming members, exploring available industry-specific clubs or learning more about the initiative can visit NoirDiningClubs.ABOUT NOIR BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE INC.Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. (Noirbcc Inc.) is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) economic development nonprofit headquartered in Houston, Texas. Guided by its mission of“Moving Black America Forward,” Noirbcc Inc. is not a traditional chamber of commerce. Instead, the organization focuses on creating greater economic and social mobility through three interconnected priorities: Economic Development, supporting investment and development in underserved low-income census tract neighborhoods; Noir Black Business Clubs, providing Black youth with business education, professional skills learning and career path mentoring; and Noir Black Professionals Dining Clubs, advancing Black professional empowerment while preparing professionals to serve as career path mentors for Black youth.Through economic development, education, professional connections, mentorship and strategic community partnerships, Noirbcc Inc. works to create stronger pathways to entrepreneurship, career advancement, economic opportunity and generational progress.MEDIA CONTACT:Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc.Houston, TexasEmail:...Phone: 1-844-664-7222Chamber Website: NoirbccProgram Website: NoirDiningClubs

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NOIR BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LAUNCHES NOIR BLACK PROFESSIONALS DINING CLUBS IN HOUSTON News Provided By Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. October 01, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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