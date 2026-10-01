Global Carrier Routing Market To Expand At 7.6% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Carrier Routing Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Carrier Routing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The carrier routing market has seen significant expansion in recent years, driven by various technological advancements and increasing data demands. As digital connectivity becomes more integral to everyday life, the market is poised for further growth, supported by innovations and rising network complexities. Here is an in-depth look at the current market size, growth drivers, regional insights, and ongoing trends shaping the carrier routing landscape.

Growth Trajectory of the Carrier Routing Market by 2026

The carrier routing market has experienced robust growth recently and is projected to continue this trend. It is expected to increase from $13.08 billion in 2025 to $14.04 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This expansion during the historical period has been fueled by the development of traditional telecom carrier interconnection systems, growth in international voice traffic, enhancements in fixed-line communication infrastructure, the rise of internet backbone networks, and a growing demand for bandwidth optimization.

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Forecast for Carrier Routing Market Expansion Through 2030

Looking ahead, the carrier routing market is set to expand further, reaching $18.79 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. This anticipated growth is driven by a surge in global data traffic, the rollout of 5G and edge computing infrastructures, greater adoption of AI-powered network optimization, the rise in cloud-based communication services, and an increasing need for real-time traffic management. Key future trends include dynamic optimization of multi-carrier traffic routing, widespread use of software-defined networking for managing carrier operations, growing demand for low-latency voice and data routing, expansion of cloud-hosted carrier routing platforms, and enhanced focus on network redundancy and fault-tolerant routing systems.

Understanding Carrier Routing Technology and Its Role

Carrier routing refers to a network communication technology that intelligently selects, manages, and optimizes data traffic across multiple telecom carriers and network routes. It ensures that voice, data, and internet traffic flow efficiently by dynamically choosing the most effective and cost-efficient paths based on criteria such as performance, availability, and policy. This technology improves network reliability, minimizes latency, and enhances overall service quality, especially in large-scale communication networks.

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Mobile Data Traffic as a Key Driver for Carrier Routing Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the carrier routing market is the rapid increase in mobile data traffic. This term describes the growing volume of digital information transmitted via cellular networks through devices like smartphones, tablets, and other connected gadgets. The rise in data-heavy applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and cloud services demands continuous and high-volume data transfer. Carrier routing plays a vital role in efficiently managing this mobile data flow by optimizing bandwidth, reducing network congestion, and maintaining smooth connectivity for these intensive applications. For example, in June 2024, Ericsson, a Swedish telecom company, reported a 6% quarter-over-quarter increase in mobile network data traffic from late 2023 to early 2024, reaching a global total of 145 exabytes (EB). This trend highlights the growing volume of mobile data driving demand in the carrier routing market.

Additional Market Drivers Contributing to Carrier Routing Expansion

Beyond mobile data, several other factors are boosting the carrier routing industry. The expansion of international voice traffic and improvements in fixed-line communication frameworks contribute to the market's rise. Furthermore, the increasing need for bandwidth optimization and the growth of internet backbone networks are vital elements supporting steady market development. These drivers collectively reinforce the importance of carrier routing solutions in managing complex, high-volume network traffic efficiently.

Regional Dynamics of the Carrier Routing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the carrier routing market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period. The carrier routing market analysis encompasses key global regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market trends and regional developments.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Global Carrier Routing Market To Expand At 7.6% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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