FY27 Microsoft Partner Global Survey On The Next Phase Of Microsoft Partner Growth Launches

Maven Collective FY27 Microsoft Partner Global Partnership Survey

Building on a 185,000-data-point study of Partners across six continents, the new research examines what's driving growth across the Microsoft ecosystem.

- Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Microsoft is rewriting what it rewards Partners for. Maven Collective Marketing, the award-winning partner strategy and GTM (go-to-market) growth firm, dedicated exclusively to Microsoft Partners, today launched its FY27 Microsoft Partner Global Partnership Survey to examine how Partners are adapting, and which strategies are translating into growth.

Microsoft's Partner ecosystem includes more than 500,000 organizations worldwide. Partners are a powerful extension of Microsoft's reach, bringing its technology to customers around the world and turning advances in cloud, security, data and AI into solutions and services that drive business transformation.

The survey builds on Maven Collective's 2026 Microsoft Partner Global Benchmark & Success Index, which analyzed more than 185,000 data points gathered from 300+ Partners across six continents. That research found:

- 87% of Microsoft Partners are listed on at least one Microsoft Marketplace

- 58% have received a Microsoft-sourced lead

- 77% hold at least one Solution Partner Designation

- 76% participate in a Microsoft-sponsored industry association

The FY27 survey goes deeper, examining how Microsoft engagement, distributor relationships and funding realities are shaping Partner outcomes; where Partners are seeing customer demand; how they are building the skills and capabilities needed to deliver AI services; and how they are preparing for Microsoft's Frontier Transformation.

“Last year's Index gave Partners a clear benchmark for where the ecosystem stood,” said Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing.“This year, we want to understand what's actually driving growth, which investments are paying off, where the opportunities are emerging and how Partners are positioning themselves as Microsoft's priorities shift.”

Survey findings will inform Maven Collective's 2027 Microsoft Partner Global Benchmark & Success Index, providing updated benchmarks on the strategies, investments and behaviors associated with growth in this market. The Index will examine results by Partner type and Solution Partner Designation area, giving Partners a clearer view of how they compare and where the strongest opportunities for growth are emerging.

Partners who complete the survey will gain early access to Maven Collective's 2027 Microsoft Partner Global Benchmark & Success Index, featuring exclusive insights into growth strategies, benchmarks by Partner types and solution designation areas, and actionable data on what top performers are doing differently.

Maven Collective is inviting Microsoft Partners across all regions and specializations to participate in the survey and contribute to a global benchmark of how the Microsoft Partner ecosystem is evolving.

TAKE THE FY27 MICROSOFT PARTNER GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP SURVEY

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning partner strategy and GTM (go-to-market) growth firm in Microsoft ecosystem go-to-market strategy. The agency has helped more than 500 Microsoft Partners drive measurable growth across cloud, SaaS, and enterprise markets and has earned more than 200 global awards, including PR Daily's B2B Agency of the Year and the Microsoft Advertising Partner Growth Award. Maven Collective is also a Certified B Corporation.

Media Contact: For interview requests with Erica Hakonson or for additional data from the 2026 Index, contact Elliot Chan at...

Elliot Chan

Maven Collective Marketing

+1 800-603-2902

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FY27 Microsoft Partner Global Survey on the Next Phase of Microsoft Partner Growth Launches News Provided By Maven Collective Marketing October 01, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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