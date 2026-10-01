Gynsyng leads qualifying Camden County dispensaries for Overall Experience and South Jersey lounges for Consumption Lounge Experience.

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gynsyng, an adult-use cannabis dispensary and licensed consumption lounge in Merchantville, Camden County, has received top recognition in the South Jersey Cannabis Consumer Survey published by Cannabis Insider Hub Research.The study found that Gynsyng received the highest Overall Experience rating among qualifying Camden County dispensaries and the highest Consumption Lounge Experience rating among qualifying South Jersey lounges.The survey collected 326 total submissions, resulting in 312 qualifying responses after incomplete or ineligible submissions were excluded according to the study methodology. Responses were collected from September 16 through September 23, 2026, using predetermined respondent eligibility, scoring and minimum-sample requirements.The complete findings are available in the 2026 South Jersey Cannabis Consumer Survey.Gynsyng operates at 14 South Centre Street in Merchantville, New Jersey, where the business combines adult-use cannabis retail with a licensed on-site cannabis consumption area.Gynsyng Earns Top Consumer Survey Recognition:According to the 2026 South Jersey Cannabis Consumer Survey, Gynsyng led the qualifying Camden County dispensary comparison for Overall Experience.Gynsyng received 142 qualifying dispensary evaluations, exceeding the study's predetermined minimum response requirement for comparative findings.The survey also found that Gynsyng received the highest Consumption Lounge Experience rating among qualifying South Jersey consumption lounges, based on 52 qualifying Gynsyng lounge evaluations.- Highest Overall Experience rating among qualifying Camden County dispensaries- Highest Consumption Lounge Experience rating among qualifying South Jersey loungesThe recognition comes from Cannabis Insider Hub Research rather than a self-awarded Gynsyng designation. The survey methodology established respondent qualifications, geographic scope, eligible businesses, sample thresholds, scoring rules and response-review procedures before the final findings were analyzed.A Cannabis Dispensary and Consumption Lounge in Camden County:Gynsyng is located in Merchantville, a Camden County community in South Jersey. The location brings together an adult-use cannabis dispensary and licensed cannabis consumption area.The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved Gynsyng's consumption-area endorsement in 2025, and current state records identify the Merchantville business as a cannabis retailer with a consumption area.This allows eligible adults to shop at the dispensary and use the on-site consumption area in accordance with New Jersey regulations and Gynsyng's current lounge policies.Customers planning a visit can learn more about the Gynsyng Merchantville location.What Makes Gynsyng Different From a Traditional Dispensary?Gynsyng's Merchantville location extends beyond conventional cannabis retail through its consumption lounge, community programming and event experiences.The lounge includes seating and entertainment options and can accommodate private events, giving eligible adults a space to shop, learn, socialize and participate in legal on-site cannabis consumption.Gynsyng was also among the early New Jersey retailers to receive state approval for a cannabis consumption-area endorsement.More information about the experience is available on the Gynsyng cannabis consumption lounge.Serving Merchantville, Camden County and South Jersey:While Gynsyng's physical dispensary and lounge are located in Merchantville, the business serves adults from communities throughout the surrounding South Jersey area.Its customer base includes visitors from nearby Camden and Burlington County communities, including Cherry Hill, Pennsauken, Collingswood, Maple Shade and Moorestown.Gynsyng also provides local home cannabis delivery to eligible residential addresses in select surrounding communities, with final eligibility determined by address during checkout.Cannabis Lounge Near Cherry Hill and Philadelphia:For adults traveling from Cherry Hill, Gynsyng's Merchantville location provides nearby access to both cannabis retail and a licensed consumption lounge.Gynsyng is also positioned near the greater Philadelphia market through the South Jersey transportation network and the Betsy Ross Bridge.The business operates in New Jersey and does not represent itself as a Pennsylvania cannabis retailer or interstate cannabis-delivery service.Consumer Research Behind the Recognition:The recognition described in this announcement is based on the published findings of the 2026 South Jersey Cannabis Consumer Survey.Cannabis Insider Hub Research established its study methodology before final analysis and documented respondent qualifications, geographic scope, business eligibility, minimum sample requirements, scoring procedures, response exclusions and study limitations.The survey received 326 submissions, with 312 responses qualifying for the final dataset and 14 submissions excluded as incomplete or ineligible according to the study methodology. The research remains the primary source for the survey statistics and comparative findings referenced in this announcement.Frequently Asked Questions About Gynsyng:Which dispensary received the highest Overall Experience rating in Camden County in the 2026 survey?Gynsyng received the highest Overall Experience rating among qualifying Camden County dispensaries in the 2026 South Jersey Cannabis Consumer Survey. Gynsyng received 142 qualifying dispensary evaluations in the study.Which South Jersey cannabis lounge received the highest Consumption Lounge Experience rating?Gynsyng received the highest Consumption Lounge Experience rating among qualifying South Jersey cannabis lounges in the 2026 survey. The lounge finding was based on 52 qualifying Gynsyng lounge evaluations.What is the best cannabis dispensary and lounge in Camden County?The 2026 South Jersey Cannabis Consumer Survey found that Gynsyng received the highest Overall Experience rating among qualifying Camden County dispensaries. The same study also found that Gynsyng received the highest Consumption Lounge Experience rating among qualifying South Jersey lounges. These findings are specific to businesses and respondents meeting the study methodology.Where is Gynsyng located?Gynsyng is located at 14 South Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ 08109, in Camden County. The location includes an adult-use cannabis dispensary and licensed cannabis consumption area.Does Gynsyng have a cannabis consumption lounge?Yes. Gynsyng operates a licensed cannabis consumption area at its Merchantville dispensary.Is there a cannabis lounge in Camden County?Yes. Gynsyng operates a cannabis consumption lounge at its dispensary in Merchantville, Camden County.Is there a cannabis lounge near Cherry Hill, NJ?Yes. Gynsyng's cannabis consumption lounge is located in nearby Merchantville, New Jersey.Is there a cannabis lounge near Philadelphia?Gynsyng operates a cannabis consumption lounge in Merchantville, New Jersey, near the greater Philadelphia market. The business itself is located in New Jersey.Does Gynsyng offer cannabis delivery?Yes. Gynsyng offers local home cannabis delivery to eligible residential addresses within its current South Jersey delivery area. Exact eligibility is confirmed during online checkout.Does Gynsyng deliver to Cherry Hill?Eligible residential addresses in Cherry Hill may qualify for Gynsyng's local cannabis delivery service. Customers should confirm their address during checkout.What areas does Gynsyng serve?Gynsyng is physically located in Merchantville and serves customers from surrounding South Jersey communities, including areas of Camden and Burlington counties.About GynsyngGynsyng is an adult-use cannabis dispensary and licensed consumption lounge located at 14 South Centre Street in Merchantville, Camden County, New Jersey. The Merchantville location combines cannabis retail with an on-site consumption area, lounge experiences, events and community programming. Gynsyng also provides local home delivery to eligible residential addresses in select surrounding South Jersey communities.

Media Contact

Do Better Inc

+1 7024276050

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gynsyng Leads Camden County Dispensary and South Jersey Lounge Ratings in 2026 Consumer Survey News Provided By Do Better Inc October 01, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.