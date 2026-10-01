J&K Govt Notifies EV Policy 2026, 6-Year Strategy For Transitioning To Cleaner, Electric Mobility

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government on Thursday notified the J&K Electric Vehicle Policy-2026, following its approval by the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, setting a six-year roadmap for expanding clean, affordable and weather-resilient electric mobility across the union territory.

The policy, covering the period 2026–32, aims to accelerate EV adoption, strengthen charging infrastructure and create an enabling ecosystem for electric mobility across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

It targets 1.40 lakh electric vehicles by 2032, supported by demand incentives, climate-specific infrastructure, power-grid integration, public-private partnerships, skill development and employment generation.

Under the strategic infrastructure roadmap, the policy envisages establishment of 900 public charging sites, including 140 fast-charging hubs across urban grids and highway corridors.

It also provides for EV-ready parking, with building bye-laws mandating EV-readiness for 20 per cent of parking capacity.

Recognising J&K's distinct climatic conditions, the policy introduces a Specialised Winter Validation Protocol under which EVs will undergo winter-performance validation, particularly for operation in snow and sub-zero conditions.

The framework also seeks managed integration of EV charging demand with the power system.

To encourage adoption, the policy provides for three to five per cent interest subvention on EV loans for up to 36 months, with higher support aimed at reducing the cost of EV ownership for eligible beneficiaries.

It also provides for scrappage-linked incentives, with an annual budgetary provision of Rs 50 crore to incentivise replacement of old vehicles with cleaner electric vehicles.

The policy further provides early-adopter top-up incentives for the first 15,800 eligible adopters.

The incentives include Rs 15 lakh for the first 300 e-buses, Rs 1 lakh for the first 1,500 personal cars and Rs 5,000 for the first 10,000 two-wheelers, subject to the eligibility and conditions prescribed under the policy.

The policy also envisages phase-wise electrification of fleets, expansion of charging networks, greater private-sector participation and development of skilled manpower to support the emerging EV ecosystem.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Transport Minister Satish Sharma and the Transport Department on the notification of the J&K Electric Vehicle Policy-2026.

The Chief Minister said the policy provides a structured framework for advancing clean transport while taking into account the specific terrain and cold-weather conditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The notification marks the formal implementation of the Omar Abdullah-led Union Territory government's six-year strategy for transitioning towards cleaner mobility, strengthening supporting infrastructure and creating new opportunities in the electric mobility sector.