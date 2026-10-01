Delhi Metro Sarthi App For Ticketing Crosses One Crore Downloads

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Sarthi app has emerged as the Delhi Metro network's premier ticketing solution provider, with over one crore downloads and close to 20 lakh views in the Delhi NCR in a month, an official said on Thursday.

The app opens 8.2 lakh times every week (weekdays), establishing itself as a reliable ticketing option for Metro commuters, said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, in a statement.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is making daily commuting simpler and more convenient through this app, which brings a range of transport and other services together on a single, easy-to-use digital platform, he said.

Dayal said Sarthi is designed to give commuters a seamless digital experience, reducing the need to switch between multiple platforms while planning and taking their journeys.

The app integrates various transport services, including DTC buses, train bookings through IRCTC, interstate bus bookings, NCRTC's Namo Bharat and NMRC's Noida Metro. This integration lets commuters access different modes of public transport through a single platform, he said.

The app also provides everyday commuter facilities such as Metro maps, first and last Metro timings, parking information, station facilities, EV charging stations, and battery-swapping stations, along with route guidance, the statement said.

Beyond mobility, Sarthi also offers services such as mobile recharge, medicine ordering, FASTag recharge and other utility payments. The app also provides a virtual Metro card facility.

With these features brought together in one place, the Sarthi App is emerging as a convenient digital mobility companion for commuters, providing easier access to transport information, ticketing and other essential services, it said.

The initiative is part of DMRC's efforts to create a connected, digital-first, commuter-centric mobility ecosystem while encouraging greater use of integrated public transport.

During winters, the national capital faces significant pollution challenges. During this period especially, the people of Delhi NCR shall be encouraged to use the Metro more often and use this app for their ticketing requirements, the statement said.