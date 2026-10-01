'Tri-Service Day': Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters Celebrates Silver Jubilee

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters (HQ IDS) on Thursday marked its Silver Jubilee, commemorating 25 years since its establishment on October 1, 2001, observed as 'Tri-Service Day'.

As part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations themed“Future readiness through jointness & Integration”, HQ IDS organised 'Trishakti Manthan' featuring addresses by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, General N. S. Raja Subramani, and the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), Air Marshal Tejinder Singh.

The deliberations highlighted HQ IDS's contribution to operational preparedness through joint operational doctrines, joint training frameworks, integrated exercises, and enhanced coordination of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mechanisms, an official statement said.

In recognition of its distinguished contributions to strengthening jointness and integration, HQ IDS released a Silver Jubilee Book chronicling its evolution and achievements over the past 25 years, along with a film showcasing key milestones since its establishment, it said.

The prestigious CDS Unit Citations were conferred on personnel in recognition of their contributions towards strengthening jointness and integration. A Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National War Memorial and Museum was conducted to honour the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation.

HQ IDS has played a significant role in preparing the Defence Forces for emerging domains, including Cyber, Space and Artificial Intelligence, while promoting collaboration with research organisations, academia and industry to accelerate indigenous capability development in line with Atmanirbharta in defence.

It has also strengthened institutional mechanisms for jointness through platforms such as Ran Samwad, Joint Commanders' Conference (JCC) and Combined Operational Review and Evaluation (CORE) Programme, facilitating structured deliberations on contemporary security challenges and enhancing joint warfighting capabilities across land, maritime, air, space, cyber and cognitive domains.

Over the past two-and-a-half decades, HQ IDS has evolved into the apex institution driving jointness, integration and synergy among the three Services, with a focus on capability enhancement and joint employment of combat power in line with national security objectives, the statement said.