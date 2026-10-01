Students Key To Clean, Green And Healthy Viksit Bharat@2047: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that students will play a pivotal role in building a clean, green and healthy Viksit Bharat@2047.

Leading a Shramdaan and Cleanliness Drive at Gargi College, University of Delhi, under the nationwide 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' initiative, the Minister urged students to contribute to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He said students are key to translating the Prime Minister's vision into action and building a clean, green and healthy India through responsible citizenship and active participation.

Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, Yogesh Singh, faculty members of the College, and senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion, an official statement said.

The Union Minister also planted a sapling in the college premises under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Interacting with students, the Minister emphasised that cleanliness is closely linked to public health and well-being and stressed the importance of collective participation in making Swachhata a sustained habit.

The Minister emphasised the role of students in promoting cleanliness, environmental consciousness, and responsible citizenship.

He encouraged them to maintain Swachhata not only in educational institutions but also at home and in public spaces.

He urged them to contribute at least 30 minutes to cleanliness-oriented activities, reiterating that individual efforts could inspire collective action and transform Swachhata into a people's movement.

Joshi also highlighted the importance of physical fitness and outdoor activities among young people.

He encouraged students to participate in sports and spend time on playgrounds while maintaining a healthy balance with screen-based activities.

The Union Minister also addressed students in the college hall and took questions from them related to becoming responsible citizens.