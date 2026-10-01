Uipath Launches Uipath Cartographer, Helping Enterprises Turn Scattered Process Knowledge Into An Actionable View Of How Their Business Runs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Builds the Map of Work, a living and governed artifact unique to every enterprise process, generating design documents and build-ready specs that reflect the real-world context of how work gets done Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE., – September, 2026 – UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced the launch of UiPath Cartographer, a new product for building the Map of Work, a living, governed view of how an enterprise process actually runs. Combined with coding agents, orchestration, and continuous improvement, UiPath Cartographer replaces the interviews, slide decks, and outdated documents used to capture the operational knowledge that drives successful automation and AI projects.

Enterprises have spent years mapping their data, creating a structured knowledge base of every customer, invoice, claim, and contract. Yet very few have mapped the operational knowledge that guides the work itself. The rules a process follows, the exceptions employees quietly handle, and what happens when something goes wrong. All of this lives in the heads of the employees and in the disconnected collection of documents, spreadsheets, and threads accessed and shared at every step and for every exception – knowledge that must be retraced, repeatedly. Every new automation or AI initiative has to rebuild that understanding, but without the critical enterprise context, the Map of Work, showing how that knowledge is used.

UiPath Cartographer is how that Map of Work gets built. It gives business analysts the ability to replace the weeks of interviews and handwritten documents generated when trying to improve a process with a guided conversation. By synthesizing context (documents, steps, rules, and exceptions) that usually lives in various systems and formats, UiPath Cartographer builds an implementable Map of Work of that process aligned to business goals, identifying opportunities for re-engineering and supporting the continuous capture of live feedback over time. It's the authoritative, customer-owned source of truth, defined by the customer, of how business runs, with a named owner who approves every change.

From the Map comes the design documents teams still need, and the working automations themselves, so nothing drifts out of sync. And as people make judgment calls while the work runs, those decisions are captured and offered back as proposed changes, which the Map's owner approves or rejects. Nothing changes on its own. Each process cycle makes the next one faster, because the objects and rules already captured carry forward. And because UiPath Cartographer runs on the UiPath PlatformTM, Cartographer inherits the same identity, security, and governance as the rest of the platform already uses.

Prebuilt Maps – Based on UiPath's experience in helping customers with its portfolio of UiPath Solutions for some of the most common and business-critical industry- and function-specific processes (such as loan origination, healthcare claims review, source-to-pay, and others), these maps arrive drawn and configured. Process Atlas – A curated library of deep maps of complex processes across industries, grounded in domain knowledge and built from authoritative sources. It contains the whole shape of the process, with case plans, KPIs and benchmarks, standard policies, and rules. Build your own – For those organizations with very specific and highly-governed processes, UiPath Cartographer captures what is native and proprietary, then gives the blueprint to build from.

Using UiPath Cartographer, enterprise have everything they need to start the building of agents, workflows, and automations to improve the process on the UiPath Platform using:

Once built, those agents and automations can be orchestrated using UiPath MaestroTM, with built-in governance and observability for that workflow. Lastly, the Decision Ledger records and maintains what was decided and why throughout the process, feeding those curated decisions back into the Map of Work as operating knowledge or new rules, creating a continuous improvement loop that leaves the Map better than the last.

“For years, businesses have digitized their data without ever capturing the enterprise context of how that data is actually put to work,” said Daniel Dines, Founder and CEO of UiPath.“Map of Work is how we translate that gap into something concrete. A process map tells you how work is designed to run. UiPath Cartographer is the key to uncovering the operational knowledge of how that work actually runs, with every exception and every judgment call included. It's the first product built to capture both and keep them in sync.”

UiPath Cartographer is available now. Additional information is available .

About UiPath:

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows-unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand.