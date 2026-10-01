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Tickets On-Sale Now For Icons Of Porsche Festival In Dubai This November

Tickets On-Sale Now For Icons Of Porsche Festival In Dubai This November


2026-10-01 10:45:49
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Icons of Porsche moves to new location for its sixth edition, The Square Nad Al Sheba, Dubai Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the region, to be held 21-22 November 2026 Buy your tickets now via IconsOfPorsche
Dubai: Tickets are on-sale now for the sixth edition of the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai, to be held on 21-22 November 2026. Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the region, will move to a new location this year, The Square Nad Al Sheba. The festival will again showcase the classic cars, art and culture of the Porsche community in the region. Last year's fifth edition attracted more than 30,000 fans across the weekend and featured over 1,000 sports cars on display. “The new location for Icons of Porsche will see the festival lift to new heights both in terms of atmosphere and fan experience,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa. “Over its first five editions, Icons of Porsche has grown into the largest automotive festival in the region and one of the best-known gatherings of the Porsche community anywhere in the world. “Likewise, The Square Nad Al Sheba has gained a reputation as a premium lifestyle and events precinct. “By joining forces, we are confident that this Icons of Porsche festival will be the best one yet and an exciting experience for all attendees.” More information on this year's Icons of Porsche festival, including further details on the new venue, will be announced in the coming weeks. It is expected that crowd numbers and cars on display will be at the same level as in previous years. Tickets to this November's Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai are on-sale now via IconsOfPorsche, priced at 85 AED. Children under the age of 12 can register for free tickets when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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