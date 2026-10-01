Nutanix Acquires Ryax Technologies To Help Customers Accelerate Agentic AI Initiatives

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ryax platform provides smart scheduling and performance optimization, with planned integration into Nutanix Kubernetes Platform and Nutanix Enterprise AI Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE, October, 2026: Nutanix NASDAQ: NTNX) a leader in hybrid cloud computing, today announced its acquisition of Ryax Technologies (Ryax), an AI-driven compute orchestration and management platform company based in France. The acquisition will accelerate Nutanix's strategy to empower enterprises to build, run, and govern agentic AI anywhere by integrating the Ryax platform's advanced GPU utilization and smart scheduling capabilities directly into Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) and Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI).

The rapid expansion of agentic AI is driving up the demand for efficient inference workloads across the enterprise. However, GPU shortages and fragmented infrastructure have led many organizations to split their compute footprint across private data centers, hyperscalers, and neoclouds to find available capacity. To make these deployments economically viable, enterprises need a unified hybrid cloud operating model that abstracts this complexity, simplifies operations, and maximizes hardware efficiency.

Additionally, enterprises today often struggle to move AI projects from experimentation into production because of the significant infrastructure integration and manual configuration required. The Ryax platform is designed to resolve these challenges by automating the underlying infrastructure, data, hardware, and code to help customers deploy AI projects faster, more cost-effectively, and more reliably.

With the Ryax platform, Nutanix is targeting two critical architectural capabilities for customers: Intelligent Resource Optimization and AI-Aware Smart Scheduling.

Intelligent Resource Optimization: The Ryax platform enables customers to make the most effective use of available computing resources, such as GPUs and CPUs, to improve performance and reduce waste.

AI-Aware Smart Scheduling: Customers will be able to automatically place AI workloads on cost-effective hardware to help maximize performance and budget.

Together, these capabilities are designed to help customers advance AI initiatives by improving infrastructure efficiency, managing costs, and making better use of available hardware.

“The Ryax platform was built to give enterprises seamless execution across hybrid infrastructure, like private data centers, hyperscalers and neoclouds, handling the backend complexity so teams can deploy, scale and manage AI workflows from day one,” said Andry Razafinjatovo, CEO, Ryax Technologies.“By combining our technology and talented team with Nutanix and its hybrid cloud platform, we will further empower organizations to accelerate their agentic AI initiatives seamlessly, wherever their infrastructure lives.”

“Agentic AI requires a flexible architecture, simple operations and the ability to use infrastructure far more efficiently,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, CEO of Nutanix.“Our acquisition of Ryax helps to directly answer the challenges enterprises face today with agentic AI infrastructure management. The acquisition marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to simplifying enterprise AI at scale. We are thrilled to welcome the talented Ryax team to Nutanix as we continue to deliver on our promise to help customers safely run AI, applications and data anywhere.”

Speaking about the local relevance, Reshma Naik, Senior Director for Presales, Middle East and Africa at Nutanix said,“Across the MEA region, organisations are moving quickly from AI experimentation to deploying intelligent, agentic AI at scale. The acquisition of Ryax Technologies strengthens Nutanix's ability to help customers optimise AI workloads and make more efficient use of CPU and GPU resources across hybrid environments. As enterprises in the region seek to scale AI while managing cost, performance and data sovereignty, this capability will help simplify the infrastructure challenge and enable organisations to focus on turning AI innovation into tangible business outcomes.”

Nutanix plans to integrate the Ryax platform into future releases of NKP and NAI. The Ryax team will join Nutanix in France and will continue to drive this transformative technology forward. The financial impact of the acquisition is not material to Nutanix.

Photo Caption: Reshma Naik, Senior Director for Presales, Middle East and Africa at Nutanix

About Nutanix:

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications, deploying enterprise AI workloads and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at or follow us on social media.