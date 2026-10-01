Malaysia Embassy In UAE Celebrates 69Th National Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: The Embassy of Malaysia in the United Arab Emirates hosted a formal reception at Rosewood Abu Dhabi to commemorate Malaysia's 69th National Day and 63rd Malaysia Day. The prestigious gathering was honored by the presence of Guest of Honour H.E. Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and brought together distinguished members of the diplomatic corps and members of the Malaysian community in the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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In his address, H.E. Tengku Dato' Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE, reflected on Malaysia's progress under the theme“Malaysia MADANI: Prosperity Enjoyed by All”, while highlighting the enduring strength and importance of Malaysia-UAE relations. He noted that the recent high-level visits by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Malaysia had further strengthened the partnership and created new momentum for closer cooperation between the two countries.

H.E. the Ambassador said:“We are proud of the strength and depth of the relationship between Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, which continues to grow on the foundations of mutual respect, shared aspirations and a commitment to expanding cooperation across key areas. We see this partnership as a strong bridge between our two peoples, creating opportunities in the economic, tourism, cultural and humanitarian spheres while contributing to the shared vision of a more prosperous future.”

The Ambassador also highlighted Malaysia's current national and international priorities, including the extension of the“Visit Malaysia” tourism campaign through 2027 as part of efforts to further strengthen the country's position as a leading global tourism destination. He also noted that the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix would be held at Sepang, Malaysia, this weekend