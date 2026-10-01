Ohana Development Launches Emirati Broker Programme At LIVEX 2026

New initiative will recognise Emirati brokers through awards, licence sponsorship, training and priority launch opportunities

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Ohana Development, a leading Abu Dhabi real estate developer, has announced the launch of its Emirati Broker Programme during its participation at LIVEX 2026. The initiative was created to recognise and strengthen the capabilities of Emirati brokers and Emirati-owned brokerage companies operating across the UAE real estate market. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from 29 September to 1 October, LIVEX brings together the people, projects and ideas shaping Abu Dhabi's next chapter across liveability and investment. As a strategic partner of LIVEX 2026, Ohana Development showcased its key project, Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, while engaging with investors, brokers and other real estate stakeholders.

The programme was announced by Mustafa El Sammak, Chief Operating Officer of Ohana Development, with the AED 15 billion Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana serving as its anchor development. The next phase of the project will be launched on the 7th of October at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

As part of the initiative, Ohana Development will introduce annual recognition for high-performing Emirati brokers and Emirati-owned brokerage companies. The top-performing Emirati-owned brokerage company will receive a monetary award, while the top three Emirati brokers will receive fully sponsored trips to Manchester.

The programme will support the professional development of Emirati brokers through a structured licence sponsorship initiative. Sponsored licences will be provided through selected partner brokerage companies, with a dedicated allocation made available to Emirati-owned brokerage companies. Eligibility will be linked to active sales performance and engagement.

Ohana Development will also host quarterly training sessions exclusively for Emirati brokers at its Experience Centre. The sessions will cover product knowledge, sales techniques and market positioning, helping participating brokers strengthen their expertise and build long-term capabilities within the sector.

Emirati brokers participating in the programme will receive preferential access to inventory during Ohana Development's project launches. The initiative is designed to increase their sales participation, with the company setting an internal target of 10% of sales being closed through Emirati brokers. This is a target rather than a guaranteed allocation or quota.

Participating Emirati brokers will also receive prioritised appointment and booking access during launches, ensuring they have meaningful access to launch-day sales opportunities.

Mustafa El Sammak, Chief Operating Officer of Ohana Development, said:“Our Emirati Broker Programme reflects our long-term commitment to developing local talent and strengthening the role of Emirati professionals in the UAE's real estate sector. By combining recognition with licence sponsorship, dedicated training, preferential inventory access and priority launch access, we aim to provide participating brokers with practical pathways for professional growth and greater sales participation.”

The initiative forms part of Ohana Development's broader growth strategy in Abu Dhabi. As it progresses, the company intends to engage with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) to support its alignment with the emirate's wider objectives for the real estate sector.

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design and development of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. True to its name, which means“family” in Hawaiian, Ohana embodies a family spirit, creating a sense of belonging and connection in every community it builds. Guided by the core values of customer-centricity, attainable luxury and personalisation, Ohana ensures that every project, from serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and visionary concepts, enhances lifestyle value through a seamless blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of expertise, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. Operating across four regional offices and supported by a team of over 2,000 employees, the company has developed an impressive portfolio of 11,000+ residential units. By ensuring every customer becomes part of the Ohana family, the company delivers properties that enrich lives and create a lasting legacy for generations.

Renowned for its world-class properties, Ohana's flagship UAE developments, 'Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana', 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana', 'ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana' and 'Ohana by the Sea', exemplify the brand's promise to create sophisticated, unique spaces. Other signature projects in Lebanon include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection, and Ohana Hills, offering breathtaking sea views. These developments highlight Ohana Development's commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.