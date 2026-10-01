Cloudflare Announces Public Certificate Authority For The Post-Quantum Web

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE, October, 2026: Cloudflare, Inc., the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced its intent to become a public Certificate Authority (CA), an open service that issues the digital certificates websites need to encrypt traffic and prove their identity to visitors. The new CA will support both traditional encryption and next-generation post-quantum Merkle Tree Certificates (MTCs), giving every website a path to stay protected as computing power advances, with no new tools or rebuilds required. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Every secure website depends on a certificate authority to verify its identity and enable encrypted connections. Today, that trust is concentrated in a small number of dominant issuers, creating systemic risk if any one of them fails or is compromised. At the same time, most certificate infrastructure was built before quantum computing became a practical concern. Quantum computers capable of breaking today's encryption are expected within years, and much of the web is not prepared for that shift.

“Twelve years ago, Cloudflare made encryption free and automatic for millions of websites. Today, we're taking the next step by building an open, transparent and reliable Certificate Authority for the entire Internet,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare.“Upgrading the web's security before quantum computers can break it is one of the biggest coordination challenges in the history of the Internet. By balancing support for older devices with brand-new, post-quantum tech, we're providing a permanent safety net, so the Internet stays fast, reliable, and secure for all devices, no matter what comes next.”

To ensure certificates work on older smartphones, operating systems, and devices that no longer receive software updates, Cloudflare plans to acquire an established root certificate. A root certificate is what tells browsers and devices whether to trust a CA. Acquiring one means websites using Cloudflare-issued certificates will be recognized immediately, including on legacy hardware. Cloudflare has also applied for inclusion in the Chrome, Apple, Microsoft, and Mozilla root programs, following the public process established by each. Together, the acquired root and the pending root program applications are designed to give Cloudflare-issued certificates broad recognition across the web as quickly as possible. Building on a successful experiment with Chrome, Cloudflare will also begin issuing production MTCs designed around built-in transparency, paving the way for post-quantum security without sacrificing web speed or performance, all from a new, single CA.

In 2014, Cloudflare launched Universal SSL and instantly doubled the amount of encrypted traffic on the web overnight by offering free TLS certificates to millions of websites. Today, the vast majority of the encrypted web relies on automated, free certificates. However, much of this burden rests on a small set of dominant issuers. Cloudflare's new public CA will add an independent, high-scale issuer to that foundation.

Glass-Box Operational Transparency: Moving beyond traditional static audits, Cloudflare will share detailed operational and technical insights, publish reproducible code builds, and maintain a live, public health dashboard so the Internet community can inspect operations in real time. Zero-Downtime Incident Response: By leveraging automated renewal signalling (RFC 9773), Cloudflare will be able to seamlessly trigger background certificate replacements across millions of sites instantly, minimizing the risk of mass web outages during routine revocations or security updates. Scalable post-quantum security: Co-authored by Cloudflare as an IETF draft specification, MTCs verify that a certificate is logged in a trusted registry using lightweight proofs, avoiding the need to transmit heavy post-quantum signatures with every connection. Frictionless Web Migration: Site owners will be able to manage both classic TLS certificates and next-generation Merkle Tree Certificates within a single, unified system, enabling a smooth transition to post-quantum security without forcing immediate cutovers.

Unlike traditional certificate authorities, Cloudflare is redesigning public certificate issuance from the ground up for modern scale and speed to provide:

Cloudflare will begin issuing classical certificates following completion of browser root program application and acceptance process, with production MTC issuance scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027. Site owners and developers can follow engineering updates and sign up for early access notifications via Cloudflare's blog.

Photo Caption: Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare

About Cloudflare:

Cloudflare, Inc. ( / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.