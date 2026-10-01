Saudi Arabia's Food Industry Takes Centre Stage As The Saudifood Show And Saudifood Manufacturing 2026 Bring The Full F&B Value Chain Together In Jeddah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Over 28,000 industry professionals and more than 1,000 exhibitors from 95+ countries bring products, technologies and manufacturing solutions together as the two co-located exhibitions connect the full F&B value chain for the first time Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Jeddah, KSA, October 2026- The Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing 2026 successfully concluded at the Jeddah Superdome, bringing three days of business, innovation and industry exchange to a close as food and beverage leaders, buyers, manufacturers and technology providers came together to explore new opportunities across Saudi Arabia's rapidly evolving F&B sector.

With more than 1,000 exhibitors from 95+ countries and more than 100,000 products, technologies and solutions represented across the exhibitions, the 2026 edition positioned Jeddah as a meeting point for global food trade, local manufacturing, sourcing, technology and investment. The two exhibitions connected food brands, buyers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators and investors with manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, processing and packaging specialists, automation providers and other technology companies spanning the wider F&B value chain. The first-time co-location comes as Saudi Arabia continues to expand its food security, manufacturing, localisation and logistics capabilities under Vision 2030.

At The Saudifood Show, exhibitors presented food and beverage products spanning categories relevant to the Saudi market and international buyers, while Saudifood Manufacturing focused on the technologies, ingredients, packaging and production solutions supporting the sector's development. Business engagement was supported through meetings and networking opportunities designed to connect exhibitors with potential customers, partners and investors. Together, the exhibitions provided a broader view of the industry, linking market demand with the capabilities required to develop, manufacture and deliver food products at scale.

Simona Autuori, Italian Trade Commissioner at the Italian Trade Agency, said:“Our first official participation in The Saudifood Show reflects Saudi Arabia's importance as a growth market for Italian businesses. We are proud to support the 37 Italian companies exhibiting independently, showcasing the quality and authenticity of Italian food alongside our expertise in food processing and preservation technologies. The show offers a valuable platform to connect Italian exporters with Saudi buyers, and we will build on these connections through targeted business meetings to translate promising discussions into long-term commercial partnerships.”

The TawaSul Meetings Programme facilitated more than 12,000 business meetings at The Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing 2026. Through personalised matchmaking, it connected exhibitors with buyers and industry decision-makers, creating opportunities for sourcing, partnerships and market expansion.

Hashim Shouket, Head of Foodservice – Arla Foods, said:“Saudi Arabia is one of the region's most dynamic food markets, and evolving consumer demands are creating significant opportunities for innovation in dairy and nutrition. Through our participation in this year's Saudifood, we aimed to deepen engagement with customers and partners while supporting the development of a more diverse, resilient and sustainable food ecosystem. At Arla, we are committed to shaping the future of the dairy sector in ways that bring health and inspiration to people naturally, while creating value and growth opportunities for our farmers and securing the highest possible value for their products.”

Innovation and industry excellence were also recognised through the Saudifood Excellence Awards 2026 and the Saudifood Manufacturing Innovation Awards 2026, which celebrated standout products, technologies and solutions across the food and beverage value chain.

The Saudifood Excellence Awards recognised leading products across a range of consumer F&B categories. Winners included The Epic Spice Company for Best Sauce, Condiment or Preserve Product for its Bruchetta texture seasoning; Mani Terra for Best Ready-to-Eat Product for Terra Snack Olives; Fluid Hospitality for Best Beverage Product for Limmo Lemonade; and Chaeban Artisan for Best Dairy Product for Abir Al Sham Ice Cream. El Gusto received the award for Best Health & Wellness Product for Chocolate Monk Fruit, while Anverally Tea won Best Innovative Packaging for its Enchantea Ceylon Golden Tea Coin. National Biscuits & Confectionery Co. Ltd. was recognised for Best Saudi Made Product for Tikita, while Iscon Balaji Foods Private Limited received Best Snack Product for Potacos.

Meanwhile, the Saudifood Manufacturing Innovation Awards highlighted innovation across the production and manufacturing landscape. Acme was named Best AI & Smart Manufacturing Innovation, while Bunge received Best Ingredients Innovation and Limitech won Best Processing Innovation. AltroniX Solutions was recognised for Best Packaging Innovation, with ULMA Packaging Middle East LLC receiving Best Sustainable Company of the Year. Saudi Can Closures was named Best Made in Saudi Innovation of the Year, recognising its contribution to local manufacturing and innovation.

Mohammed Bassam Bafarat, Marketing Manager of Bafarat Industrial Group, said:“Saudifood 2026 highlighted the energy and ambition driving Saudi Arabia's journey towards becoming a leading regional destination for food and beverage innovation. For us, the event offered an impactful platform to showcase the quality and uniqueness of Saudi-based products, strengthen industry connections and contribute to the continued growth of the country's dynamic food culture. Rana is a leading Saudi brand in the food manufacturing sector, with a successful journey that began in 1992 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Since its establishment, Rana has focused on delivering high-quality food products that meet consumer needs and adapt to evolving tastes in local and global markets. Rana specialises in the production and manufacturing of sauces, including chili sauces, ketchup, vinegar, and a variety of food sauces such as pizza sauce and pasta sauce. These products are designed to deliver consistent flavor and quality for household use as well as for restaurants and food service operations. Today, Rana stands as a strong example of a Saudi brand that combines local manufacturing excellence with a global presence and continues to grow and innovate in the food industry.”

As Saudi Arabia advances its ambitions to strengthen food security, expand local production and build a more competitive manufacturing base, the 2026 edition demonstrated the growing convergence between trade and production. By bringing the full F&B value chain together in Jeddah, The Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing created a platform for companies to source, manufacture, innovate and access new markets, reflecting the scale and ambition of the Kingdom's next phase of food-sector growth.