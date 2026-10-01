SIG Introduces New High-Speed, High-Flexibility SIG Neo Filling Machines For Aseptic Cartons

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: SIG is further expanding its state-of-the-art SIG Neo filling machine portfolio for aseptic cartons, responding to the food and beverage industry's pressing need for high output and highly flexible production without costly facility expansion. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The two new additions to the SIG Neo platform – SIG Neo XSlim 32 Aseptic for single-serve cartons and SIG Neo Midi 15 Aseptic for multi-serve cartons – deliver both, speed and flexibility, in compact machine footprints. SIG Neo XSlim 32 Aseptic can fill 32,000 SIG XSlimBloc single-serve cartons per hour in 9 different pack sizes, while SIG Neo Midi 15 Aseptic fills 15,000 SIG MidiBloc or SIG MidiFit popular squarish multi-serve cartons per hour, each in three different pack sizes. The new filling machines boost both total output and output per square meter by one-third while offering the same unmatched SIG flexibility with pack size or format changes respectively done in minutes.

“Many food & beverage producers have reached the physical limits of their existing plants. SIG Neo filling machines deliver highest output per sqm in the industry and therefore add capacity to our customer's factories and not buildings,” said Christoph Wegener, Chief Markets Officer at SIG.

Leveraging SIG's sleeve-based carton technology and open-sleeve filling process, SIG Neo XSlim 32 Aseptic can handle up to nine single-serve pack sizes on one machine, while SIG Neo Midi 15 Aseptic runs two formats, SIG MidiBloc and SIG MidiFit, each of them with three multi-serve pack sizes. Operators can switch between pack sizes, formats in less than 15 minutes without changing any machine parts – all this while maintaining the same compact footprint that manufacturers are familiar with from SIG's standard filling machines. This enables rapid SKU changes, reduced downtime, lower investment costs and greater responsiveness to market demand.

Both new SIG Neo filling machines offer an industry-leading waste rate of less than 0.5%, smart digitalization in operations, and reduced Total Filling Costs compared to SIG's standard filling machines for these formats.

Additional technical innovations and advancements of the new SIG Neo filling machines include the state-of-the-art SIG Neo HMI (Human-Machine Interface) for intuitive operation and smart performance insights and SIG Neo Shield for enhanced sterile airflow and shielding during bottom sealing and pre-folding, removing up to 95% of particles from the air.

“The latest additions to our SIG Neo platform demonstrate how innovation can translate directly into operational value,” said Gavin Steiner, Chief Technology Officer at SIG.“By combining speed, flexibility, advanced digital capabilities and aseptic excellence, we have created filling solutions that not only increase productivity but also simplify day-to-day operations.”

About SIG:

SIG is a leading provider of packaging system solutions. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,700 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2025, SIG produced around 54 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index.

Picture captions:

SIG is further expanding its state-of-the-art SIG Neo filling machine portfolio for aseptic cartons, responding to the food and beverage industry's pressing need for high output and highly flexible production without costly facility expansion. The two new additions to the SIG Neo platform – SIG Neo XSlim 32 Aseptic for single-serve cartons and SIG Neo Midi 15 Aseptic (photo) for multi-serve cartons – deliver both, speed and flexibility, in compact machine footprints.

Photo: SIG/AI-generated background

Leveraging SIG's sleeve-based carton technology and open-sleeve filling process, the SIG Neo XSlim 32 Aseptic can fill 32,000 SIG XSlimBloc single-serve cartons per hour in 9 different pack sizes.

Photo: SIG