Rosewood Abu Dhabi To Offer Limited Collection Of Completed Residences For Private Ownership On Al Maryah Island

Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, and Rosewood Abu Dhabi today announced that a limited collection of completed residences, Rosewood Residences Abu Dhabi, will be offered for private ownership for the first time. The 73 residences will be released to market in Q4 2026, creating a distinctive opportunity to own a home within the established Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotel on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi's international financial center and a premier business and lifestyle destination. Abu Dhabi Sotheby's International Realty has been appointed as the exclusive sales agency. The release builds on Mubadala and Rosewood's long-standing partnership, which led to the opening of Rosewood Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island in 2013. As master developer and long-term steward of Al Maryah Island, Mubadala has played a central role in shaping the island's evolution into an integrated business and lifestyle destination, working with leading global partners such as Rosewood to bring distinctive hospitality, residential and lifestyle offerings to the island. Managed by Rosewood Hotel Group, residents will have privileged access to Rosewood Abu Dhabi's celebrated dining and wellness experiences, including Majlis by Pierre Hermé, Dai Pai Dong, Hidden Bar, Sense, A Rosewood Spa, a temperature-controlled pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Residential ownership also includes a dedicated suite of services, including concierge, valet, building management and 24-hour security. Tailored in-residence offerings, including housekeeping, private dining, butler service and floral arrangements, are available upon request and subject to applicable charges. Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President, Residential, Global, said:“Since opening on Al Maryah Island, Rosewood Abu Dhabi has been defined by the relationships we build with our guests and the sense of belonging we create. With the introduction of these residences for private ownership, we are extending that experience beyond a visit, offering owners the opportunity to become part of a longstanding community shaped by thoughtful service, meaningful connections, and the warmth of Rosewood hospitality every day.” Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director, Diversified Assets, UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala, said:“Our partnership with Rosewood has been part of Al Maryah Island's evolution for more than a decade, contributing to the world-class hospitality and lifestyle offering that has developed across the destination.” “The release of these residences for private ownership represents a natural next step for Rosewood Abu Dhabi and adds to the growing residential proposition on Al Maryah Island. It also reflects Mubadala's long-term approach to creating and growing high-quality assets and destinations that contribute to Abu Dhabi's continued development and attract investment from the UAE and internationally.” “As Al Maryah Island enters its next phase of growth, we remain focused on working with leading partners to create long-term value and further strengthen the island as a destination to live, work, visit and invest.” The release comes as Al Maryah Island enters its next phase of growth, further strengthening its position as one of the region's leading financial and lifestyle hubs. Over the past 15 years, the island has developed into an integrated destination bringing together international business, luxury hospitality, retail, healthcare, dining and an expanding residential offering. As master developer of Al Maryah Island, Mubadala continues to shape the island's long-term development. Together with Aldar and other leading partners, Mubadala is advancing its next phase of growth, introducing new residential, commercial, retail and hospitality offerings that will further reinforce Al Maryah Island as Abu Dhabi's premier business and lifestyle destination. Abu Dhabi's real estate market continues to see strong momentum, with transactions reaching AED 117 billion in the first half of 2026, up 112 per cent year-on-year. International demand also accelerated, with foreign direct investment reaching AED 13.8 billion, up 309 per cent, and investors from 116 nationalities active in the market. As a designated investment zone, Al Maryah Island is home to ADGM, Abu Dhabi's international financial center, alongside The Galleria, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi and Rosewood Abu Dhabi, creating a fully integrated destination at the heart of the capital. About Rosewood: Rosewood is an ever-evolving global collection of hotels, resorts, and residences, born through the discovery of remarkable places. With 43 one-of-a-kind destinations, each property celebrates the culture and community that shapes it, upholding the ideal of hospitality as mutually revitalizing. Every detail is intricately woven to tell the story of the place, offering unexpected moments of discovery and connection. Rosewood Residences extends this spirit, inspiring a life where belonging and curiosity enrich every day. About Mubadala Investment Company: Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. Mubadala's US$385 billion (AED 1,414 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.