Rift In UDF? Prakash To Complain To AICC Over Lack Of Consultation

Rift in UDF Over Lack of Consultation

United Democratic Front (UDF) Convenor and Congress MP Adoor Prakash expressed dissatisfaction over the Kerala government's decisions being taken without consultation. Prakash said he has been learning about various appointments through the media and will inform the AICC about his concerns. Addressing the press conference, Prakash said, "There has not been a UDF meeting in Keralam recently. The Chief Minister should take the initiative to convene the meeting; he is the front chairman. There are many things to discuss and decide. In the appointments to various boards, those who should inform me, as the UDF convenor, have not informed me.”

Prakash said that no UDF meeting had been convened recently and urged the Chief Minister, who is the front chairman, to take the initiative to call a meeting. He maintained that several matters needed to be discussed and decided upon within the front and said he would convey his dissatisfaction to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).“The government is taking decisions on many matters without discussion. I will inform the AICC about my dissatisfaction in this regard. I am learning about the appointments through the media,” he further said.

BJP Slams Opposition's INDIA Bloc

Meanwhile, earlier, Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar mounted a sharp attack on the Opposition bloc, asserting that the INDIA bloc lacks political relevance and was primarily set up to elevate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar claimed the coalition has failed to establish a unified agenda and accused the Congress of undermining its regional allies, including Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK."

INDIA alliance has no relevance; it did not have any earlier and does not have any today," Chandrasekhar said. "The INDIA alliance was fundamentally created to bring Rahul Gandhi forward and promote him. The Congress has betrayed its INDIA alliance partners, including the DMK, and has aligned with others,” he said. (ANI)

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