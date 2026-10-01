Harbhajan Singh Lauds Shubman Gill's Record-Breaking Double Century

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Indian skipper Shubman Gill after his record-breaking double century during India's historic 406-run chase against the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday.

During the second ODI, Gill put up a massive 255-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma to set the tempo for a humongous run-chase.

Gill's Record-Breaking Innings

After his knock of 208 in 149 balls in 2023 against New Zealand, the Indian skipper smacked the fastest ODI double ton in history, coming in just 117 balls, laced with 24 fours and seven sixes. Gill remained unbeaten during the record-breaking chase of 406 runs at 223* in 133 balls, with 26 fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of over 167, which is the third-highest ODI score by a batter, next to Rohit Sharma (264) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (237*).

The star batter overtook Ishan Kishan's record of a 126-ball double ton against Bangladesh in 2022. Now, Gill, with two double tons, is the second batter alongside Rohit Sharma (3) with multiple double tons in ODIs.

'Brilliant Knock': Harbhajan Singh's Praise

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan Singh praised Shubman Gill's growth as a player and captain, saying his game has improved with experience. He credited Gill's hard work and his father's contribution to his journey, while lauding his record-breaking double century and congratulating both Gill and his father.“Shubman Gill is only growing in stature with time. He is the captain now, and I have been seeing him play tremendously well continuously since the Under-19s. And as he is becoming an experienced player, his game is getting better and better. So it's a very proud moment for me to say that Shubman Gill has come up from where he started, and his father's contribution is huge,” he said.

“And the hard work he has put in, the results he is delivering for the team, it's outstanding. Brilliant knock, I mean, no one has ever made 200 that fast. So many congratulations to Shubman, and my congratulations to his father, because I know if anyone will be the happiest about these runs Shubman has made, it won't be Shubman; it will be his father,” Harbhajan Singh added.

More Milestones for Captain Gill

Gill's feat also made him only the second batter after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century while chasing. Maxwell had produced his remarkable 201 not out against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2023 during the 50-over World Cup. The opener also surpassed Maxwell's Wankhede miracle to register the highest individual score while chasing.

Gill also became the first-ever cricketer to slam a double ton while leading the side in both Tests and ODIs, having cracked a classy 269 against England at Edgbaston last year during the iconic Test series. The Indian skipper also overtook Virender Sehwag's 219 against WI in 2011 to register the highest-ever ODI score by an Indian captain.

Gill reached his second-successive hundred of the series and third-straight ODI ton on home soil in just 62 balls, overtaking Rohit's record for fastest century by an Indian skipper. The 'Hitman' had cracked a 63-ball ton against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi. The fastest ODI ton for India in men's ODI cricket, though, remains with Virat Kohli, who cracked a 52-ball ton against Australia in 2013. Gill also raced to the 150-run mark in 89 balls, the fastest by an Indian in an ODI.

Gill's Dominance in Numbers

This year in 11 ODIs and 10 innings, Gill has scored 894 runs at an average of 127.71 and a strike rate of 119.51, including three fours and five sixes.

In 69 ODIs and 68 innings, Gill has scored 3,712 runs at an average of 65.12 and a strike rate of over 103, with 11 centuries and 20 fifties.

Match Summary: India Pulls Off Historic Chase

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Incredibly paced centuries from John Campbell (101 in 68 balls, with nine fours and five sixes), Shai Hope (104 in 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Amir Jangoo (114 in 77 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) took WI to their highest ODI total ever, of 405/7. Gurnoor Brar (2/96), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) were thrashed by WI batters. Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) delivered the best among bowlers.

Thanks to a 255-run stand between Rohit Sharma (101 in 75 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes), Gill's double ton and cameos of 29 in 19 balls by Virat Kohli and 31* in 37 by Ruturaj Gaikwad, India has pulled off their highest ODI chase ever and overall second-highest chase in the 50-over format with eight wickets in hand. (ANI)

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