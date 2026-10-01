Connolly Brothers Completes New 127,120 SF Self-Storage Facility In Canton, Massachusetts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connolly Brothers Inc., a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients, recently completed a new, ground-up 127,120 square-foot self-storage facility for a development team at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton, Massachusetts.

Located approximately 12 miles south of Boston on the Route 138 corridor, the four-story, institutional-quality facility is professionally managed by CubeSmart Self Storage. The building offers 97,300 square feet of net rentable area and features 986 climate-controlled storage units, 10 exterior storage units, a first-floor rental office, an access control system, two self-service freight elevators serving separate unloading zones, at-grade customer parking, and 37 outdoor spaces for boat and RV storage.

The building was constructed with light-gauge steel framed bearing walls and concrete-on-metal deck flooring. The thermal envelope consists of masonry with rigid insulation, masonry veneer, exterior insulation and finishing systems (EIFS), insulated metal panels (IMPs), storefront glazing and a membrane roof over a metal deck. The 2.73-acre redevelopment included demolition of an existing restaurant building.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“This project is the culmination of strong working relationships built over several years. We brought Connolly Brothers on as a trusted partner early in the design phase, and it was a pleasure to watch them take command and manage the details from demolition through completion,” said Brian Gault, on behalf of the development team.“We are grateful to the Town of Canton for their support during the approval and construction process, and to CubeSmart for their partnership and early confidence in this location. We are proud to bring modern storage to Canton's residential and business community.”

The project team successfully navigated challenging site conditions, tight site logistics, traffic mitigation in a densely populated area and harsh winter weather, to deliver the project safely and efficiently.

“As demand for high-quality self-storage facilities continues to grow, projects like this highlight the importance of experienced planning and execution. Our team is proud to have delivered a facility that combines functionality, security, and long-term value for both the owner and its customers,” said Connolly Brothers President & CEO Jay Connolly.

Financing for the project was provided by Metro Credit Union. Connolly Brothers served as the Construction Manager and bwdarchitects served as the Architect of Record. G1 Management served as the Owner's Project Manager. The project team also included Bohler; Encore Fire Protection; Form-Up Foundations; GHT; Janus International Group; Kiwi II; and Tech Mechanical Systems, Inc.

Photos by Hawk Visuals, Inc.

For more information about Connolly Brothers Inc., visit .

About Connolly Brothers Inc.

Connolly Brothers is a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients. A five-generation family business established in 1880, Connolly is based in Beverly, Massachusetts, and operates throughout the New England region. For more than a century, clients have turned to Connolly to handle all aspects of their construction projects, from planning and design to construction.

Media Contact:

Julia Kelley

978-927-0053, ext. 328

...