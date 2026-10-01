Vereigen Media Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 92% of the employees say Vereigen Media is a great place to work, 35 percentage points above the U.S. small business average, reinforcing its people-first culture of trust, accountability, and innovation.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading B2B demand generation company specializing in first-party data, verified content engagement, and privacy-first marketing solutions, today announced it has earned the 2026 Great Place to Work CertificationTM. Based entirely on confidential employee feedback, the certification reflects the culture Vereigen Media's team has built together.

The certification marks a significant milestone for the Austin-based company, with 92% of employees saying Vereigen Media is a great place to work, 35 percentage points above the U.S. average for small businesses.

For Vereigen Media, the recognition reflects a principle that shapes both its workplace and its customer relationships: meaningful engagement begins with real people.









A Culture Built On Trust, Ownership, And Growth

Vereigen Media has grown into a global team supporting B2B brands across technology, cybersecurity, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, the public sector, and more. While its customer solutions focus on connecting businesses with verified decision-makers, its internal culture is centered on empowering employees to think independently, collaborate openly, and take ownership of meaningful work.

The Great Place to Work CertificationTM recognizes organizations that consistently create outstanding employee experiences across credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

“Great companies are built by great people, and this recognition belongs to our team. What makes the Great Place To Work Certification especially meaningful is that it reflects how our employees genuinely feel about the culture we have built together. As we continue to grow, our priority is to preserve an environment where people are trusted, challenged, supported, and given the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO of Vereigen Media

Employee Feedback Highlights Leadership and Accountability

Vereigen Media believes that exceptional customer experiences begin with exceptional employee experiences. Its people-first approach has helped the company develop long-term partnerships by combining human expertise with proprietary technology, verified engagement, and privacy-first marketing practices.

Additional employee feedback revealed that:



100% of the employees said they are treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation, gender, or race.

100% feel treated as full members of the organization regardless of their position.

96% say management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

96% say leadership clearly communicates expectations. 96% believe customers would rate the company's service as excellent.

These results reflect Vereigen Media's culture, where operational excellence begins with empowered people and a culture of accountability.

“Operational excellence starts with creating clarity and empowering people to make great decisions. Our team succeeds because they're trusted to solve problems, collaborate across functions, and continuously improve how we serve clients. That mindset has become one of our greatest competitive strengths.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder & COO of Vereigen Media

A People First Culture That Strengthens Client Success

As organizations compete for talent and customer loyalty, workplace culture plays an important role in how teams work and serve their clients. For Vereigen Media, the certification reflects a commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work.

For Vereigen Media, that culture directly supports its mission of redefining modern B2B demand generation through first-party intelligence, human verification, and privacy-compliant engagement that help enterprise marketers connect with verified decision-makers.

“ Great customer experiences start with the people behind them. When our team feels trusted, supported, and able to take ownership of their work, that carries through to how we show up for our clients. Putting people first has always shaped how we work, both within Vereigen Media and with the companies we serve .”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media

Building the Future of Modern B2B Demand Generation

The Great Place to Work CertificationTM reflects Vereigen Media's commitment to building a workplace where talented professionals can thrive and help clients achieve measurable growth.

Today, the company supports hundreds of leading global B2B brands through its portfolio of demand generation solutions, including Verified Content Engagement (VCE), VM Engage, Account-Based Marketing (ABM), and Event Registration, powered by 110+ million first-party data and 200+ data experts.



About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company headquartered in Austin, Texas helps organizations worldwide accelerate customer acquisition across technology, IT, SaaS, cybersecurity, finance, media, and enterprise industries. The company helps industries connect with verified decision-makers through first-party data, human verification, and privacy-compliant engagement strategies. Vereigen Media's proven demand generation solutions including Verified Content Engagement (VCE), VM Engage, account-based marketing (ABM), and event registration helps business build trusted customer relationships with accuracy, compliance, and measurable performance.

Today, Vereigen Media supports hundreds of leading B2B brands globally with its 110+ million first-party contacts and 200+ human verification specialists driving measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at vereigenmedia.com, follow Vereigen Media on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive business performance. Through proprietary research and employee feedback, the organization recognizes companies that create consistently outstanding workplaces built on trust, inclusion, and opportunity. Great Place To Work operates independently within the UKG family and continues helping organizations worldwide build cultures where employees and businesses thrive by empowering exceptional talent.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at