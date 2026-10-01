DVLT Investor Alert: Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP Files Expanded Class Action Lawsuit Against Datavault AI, Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors To Lead Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP (“SBS”), a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it has filed an expanded federal securities class action on behalf of purchasers of Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: DVLT ) common stock between September 4, 2025 August 28, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Datavault AI investors have until October 5, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the purported class in the Datavault AI class action lawsuit. The complaint in Zeng v. Datavault AI, Inc, et al., No. 2:26-cv-07424 (E.D. Pa.) charges Datavault AI and certain of the Company's top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Shareholders who purchased shares of DVLT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: September 4, 2024 to August 18, 2026

DEADLINE: October 5, 2026

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had overstated the size and nature of its announced“Center for AI and Quantum Computing Excellence”; (ii) Defendants had overstated the economic value to Datavault AI of its various corporate partnerships with, e.g., Scilex, Burke, and Nature's Miracle; (iii) Defendants had overstated the status and volume of trading activity on the Datavault Platform, which was in fact minimal; (iv) Defendants had misrepresented the Company's working capital and liquidity position, and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern had not been alleviated; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. In addition, the Company suffered reputational harm when its ties to a convicted felon were revealed.

Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Datavault AI through a series of disclosures from October 31, 2025 through August 18, 2026, investors suffered damages.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall or David Schwartz of Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Join the case to recover your losses

WHY SBS? Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. Bringing together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz, SBS is dedicated to aggressively advocating for every investor.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Andrew Brown, Esq.,

David Schwartz, Esq.,



Office: 310-301-3335

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SOURCE:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP