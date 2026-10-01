Slow Travel Revitalizes Millennium-Old Liyang City In Central China's Henan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEBI, China, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slow-paced, immersive county travel has become one of China's biggest cultural trends in recent years. This National Day holiday, destinations across the country are drawing on local resources to create fresh experiences, inviting visitors to unwind and“recharge” at a leisurely pace.









Xun County, in the city of Hebi, Henan province, is a nationally recognized historical and cultural city. The Xun County section of the Grand Canal and Liyang Warehouse in the ancient city are listed as world cultural heritage sites. It enjoys exceptional cultural and scenic assets, where mountains and rivers intertwine and the ancient moats blend seamlessly into the modern urban landscape.

Xun County is also the birthplace of several national-level intangible cultural heritage traditions - Ni Gugu (clay whistles), Daping Opera, folk shehuo performances and a grand temple fair. Building on the area's millennia-old heritage, the Liyang City Cultural Tourism Area (or Liyang City) has introduced youth-oriented attractions, from China-chic interactive activities to technology-driven light shows.









Live outdoor performances serve as a key medium for Liyang City to integrate intangible heritage into modern life. During the National Day holiday, Liyang City rolled out a series of distinctive live outdoor shows. Through creative choreography, integrated technology, and immersive interaction, visitors can experience the charm of intangible heritage and the splendor of the ancient city at every turn.









The deep history of Liyang City is now being transformed into tangible, experiential tourism products. Liyang City has opened a cluster of new cultural spaces collectively known as the“Twelve Cultural Spaces of Liyang,” among them a Ni Gugu heritage workshop, a Wanfu tiger fabric craft studio, a Canal Granary memory museum, a shadow puppetry workshop, and a folk performance theater. Together, these venues weave history, intangible heritage, and hands-on experiences into a single product lineup.









Today, Liyang City retains the depth of a millennia-old town while radiating modern vitality. Visitors can admire masterful heritage crafts, browse contemporary China-chic artworks, watch dazzling light projections and take in autumn scenery steeped in ancient charm - immersing themselves in both time-honored culture and the energy of modern tourism.

Company: XUN COUNTY

Contact Person: Stephen Ma

Email: beijingqianlima@163.com

Website:

City: Hebi

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