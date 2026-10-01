Dresser Utility Solutions Signs Agreement To Acquire RMG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresser Utility Solutions, a leading provider of global infrastructure technology, including measurement, instrumentation, coupling and repair, pressure and flow control solutions to water and gas utility and industrial customers, has signed an agreement to acquire RMG Messtechnik GmbH, a global provider of ultrasonic gas measurement technology.

RMG designs and manufactures high-pressure ultrasonic gas meters, turbine meters, gas chromatographs, flow computers, data loggers and communication devices, and gas metering technology. The company has approximately 230 employees globally, with a strong presence in Europe and other international markets.

The acquisition will broaden Dresser's gas measurement portfolio and expand the range of products and solutions available to customers. RMG's technology and expertise complement Dresser's existing measurement portfolio, bringing together two organizations with long histories and established experience in gas measurement.

David Evans, President & CEO, Dresser Utility Solutions, said,“RMG brings technical expertise, a strong portfolio of gas measurement technologies, and a long history of serving customers around the world. Bringing together the strengths of our two organizations will allow us to offer customers an even broader range of solutions while creating new opportunities for growth. We look forward to welcoming the RMG team to Dresser following the close of the transaction.”

RMG is headquartered in Butzbach, Germany, with additional operations in Germany and offices in the United States, India, China, Dubai, and Austria.

Thorsten Dietz, CEO, RMG, said,“RMG and Dresser have both served the natural gas industry for decades and we are excited about partnering together to support our customers with leading measurement solutions.”

The transaction is expected to close following receipt of customary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Until closing, Dresser and RMG will continue to operate as separate, independent companies.

About Dresser Utility Solutions

With more than a century of innovation, Dresser Utility Solutions is a trusted leader in providing safe, reliable infrastructure technologies that support utilities around the world. The company continues to strengthen and modernize utility infrastructure, ensuring customers receive high-performing technologies that operate safely, reduce emissions and product loss, and minimize operational costs. Dresser's portfolio includes gas metering technology, digital instrumentation and software, pressure and flow control solutions, and gas and water infrastructure repair products. Together, these solutions support the complete utility infrastructure lifecycle - from measurement and control to repair and maintenance. For more information, visit dresserutility.com.

About RMG

RMG is a global provider of gas measurement technology, including ultrasonic and turbine gas meters, gas chromatographs, flow computers, data loggers and communication devices, and gas metering technology. With more than 100 years of experience, RMG has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and technical expertise. Headquartered in Butzbach, Germany, RMG has locations and sales and service partners around the world, supporting customers with proven technologies and expertise for a wide range of gas measurement applications. For more information, visit rmg.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: For Dresser Utility: Leigh Ramirez Marketing Communications...