Vietnam Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Import Market And Buyer Guide 2023-2026 Import Growth Unlocks Supplier, Distribution, And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added tooffering.

The "Vietnam Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Import Guide 2023-2026" provides manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, chemical companies, trading enterprises and investors with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding in Vietnam's growing DAP market.

The guide examines Vietnam's diammonium hydrogen phosphate industry, import activity, market demand and leading buyers. It covers approximately 60 Vietnamese companies that imported DAP in 2024, including compound fertilizer manufacturers, major agricultural groups, regional distributors, fertilizer traders and key end buyers.

Detailed coverage of the top 10 DAP importers includes company profiles, contact information, import volume, import value, purchasing prices, countries of origin and major suppliers for 2023-2026. Supporting Excel data enables users to screen prospective customers, organize outreach and manage commercial opportunities more efficiently.

Vietnam DAP Industry and Demand Outlook

Vietnam's diammonium hydrogen phosphate industry remains structurally dependent on imports and exposed to international fertilizer price fluctuations. DAP is a core product within the country's phosphate fertilizer sector and an important input for NPK compound fertilizer production.

Vietnam's extensive cultivation of rice, coffee, rubber, pepper and fruit supports stable long-term demand for phosphate fertilizers. The expansion of high-value-added cash crops and export-oriented agricultural production is also increasing demand for high-concentration fertilizers with consistent quality.

Domestic DAP production is concentrated primarily in northern Vietnam, where manufacturers benefit from phosphate rock resources such as the Lao Cai phosphate mine and the established state-owned chemical industry. However, constraints affecting raw material availability and production capacity mean local output cannot fully satisfy national demand.

In the medium to long term, DAP consumption is expected to advance alongside agricultural output and continued development of Vietnam's compound fertilizer industry. Industry profitability will remain sensitive to international price cycles, raw material costs and supply chain conditions.

Vietnam DAP Import Market

Vietnam's diammonium hydrogen phosphate import market has recorded substantial growth. In 2024, the country imported approximately US$465 million of DAP, representing a 69.7% year-on-year increase. Total imports reached US$576 million in 2025, an increase of 23.9% compared with 2024.

China was Vietnam's largest DAP supplier in 2025, accounting for approximately 53.2% of total imports. Russia ranked second with a 31.4% share, followed by Saudi Arabia at approximately 6.5%. These figures highlight the concentration of Vietnam's DAP supply and the importance of monitoring international pricing, trade policies and logistics risks.

Stable fertilizer consumption, insufficient domestic production and growth in downstream compound fertilizer manufacturing are expected to support continued import demand. These conditions create customer acquisition and supply opportunities for qualified international DAP producers and exporters.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam offers opportunities for foreign participation through fertilizer trade, local investment partnerships, joint ventures, wholly foreign-owned enterprises and production technology upgrades. Key investment advantages include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued economic development.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, multiple ports and established transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to eligible foreign investors. Access to regional and international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, fertilizer production is a conditional investment sector, although foreign investment is not prohibited. Foreign investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures in accordance with the Investment Law and the Enterprise Law.

DAP production companies must comply with Vietnam's Fertilizer Management Regulations and applicable technical standards. Required procedures include obtaining a production license and completing relevant environmental approvals, including an Environmental Impact Assessment Report, or EIA.

Key Features of the Vietnam DAP Import Guide



Comprehensive market coverage: Profiles major Vietnamese DAP buyers across fertilizer manufacturing, agriculture, distribution, trading and end-use markets.

Importer intelligence: Provides information on the top 10 importers, including contacts, purchasing activity, import value, import quantity, prices, origins and suppliers.

Market analysis: Reviews Vietnam's DAP import demand, supply sources, industry conditions, policies and medium to long-term market prospects.

Excel data: Supports customer screening, group management, batch contact and structured sales development. Strategic value: Helps exporters identify prospective customers while supporting investment institutions and international trading companies in regional supply chain planning, risk mitigation and market entry decisions.

The "Vietnam Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Import Guide 2023-2026" is designed to help global suppliers improve customer acquisition, evaluate Vietnamese DAP importers and respond to market developments with reliable commercial intelligence. It also supports more informed decisions concerning sales strategy, supply chain optimization, investment planning and international competitiveness.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Annual Importer Overview, 2023-2026

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers by Year

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Profiles of the Top 10 Importers

4.2 Import Status of the Top 10 Importers, 2023-2026

4.2.1 Import Scale

4.2.2 Major Import Sources

4.2.3 Major Suppliers

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Tgo Commodities Haiphong Company Limited

Japan Vietnam Fertilizer Company Nguyen Phan Co. Ltd

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