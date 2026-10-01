Government Of Saskatchewan Proclaims October Health Literacy Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You trust health information to help you make important decisions. But when medical terms are unfamiliar, information is difficult to find, or advice seems to conflict, knowing what to do next can feel overwhelming.

Understanding Health Literacy can change that.

Which is why, for the third year in a row, the Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October Health Literacy Month.









At Saskatchewan Blue Cross, improving Health Literacy starts with understanding your experience. Over the past year, the organization has continued building on its Health Literacy research by listening to residents, working alongside community partners and sharing practical resources designed to make health information easier to understand and use.

As Saskatchewan Blue Cross celebrates 80 years of serving the province, that commitment remains as important as ever. Guided by its mission of empowering healthy lives and its vision of creating healthier communities, the organization continues to invest in research, education and community partnerships that help people access and understand the information they need to make informed decisions about their health.

Whether you're trying to understand a diagnosis, compare treatment options, find reliable information online or navigate the healthcare system, Health Literacy plays an important role in helping you feel confident in your decisions.

"For 80 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross has been committed to helping people live healthier lives," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "Health Literacy is an important part of that commitment. When health information is clear and easy to understand, you feel more confident asking questions, exploring your options and making decisions that are right for you and your family. We know this work can't be done alone, which is why we're proud to partner with organizations across Saskatchewan to improve access to trusted health information and help create healthier communities for everyone."

Research found in the 2025 Saskatchewan Blue Cross Health Literacy Report found that many Saskatchewan residents experience challenges understanding and navigating health information. The findings highlighted opportunities to improve access to trusted resources and support people as they move through different stages of their healthcare journey.

Improving Health Literacy requires a collective effort. Saskatchewan Blue Cross continues to work alongside community organizations, healthcare providers, educators and other partners to reduce barriers, improve understanding and ensure Saskatchewan residents have access to the information and support they need throughout their health journey.

During Health Literacy Month, Saskatchewan Blue Cross will continue to share stories, resources and practical tools that help make health information easier to understand and use.

To learn more about Health Literacy and access resources, visit sk.bluecross.ca/HealthySK.

Media contact

Cheryl de Villiers

Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community

306.260.1147

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at