Software-Defined Networking Market Surges To $82.59 Billion At A CAGR 18.2% By 2030 Report By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global Software-Defined Networking Market is projected to grow from USD 35.74 billion in 2025 to USD 82.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

Declining hardware and connectivity costs are helping organizations expand SDN deployments across data centers, enterprise networks, telecom infrastructure, and cloud environments. Lower infrastructure costs are reducing barriers to network modernization and supporting broader adoption of software-driven network management.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size (2025): USD 35.74 billion

Projected market size (2030): USD 82.59 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 18.2% (2025–2030)

Fastest growing Region: Asia pacific

Years considered: 2019–2030 Key players: Cisco (US), Huawei (China), VMware (US), Dell EMC (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Ciena (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

Why This Market Matters

Enterprises are moving toward software-driven network architectures to improve scalability, automation, and control across increasingly distributed IT environments. Software-defined networking enables organizations to manage network resources through programmable software layers rather than relying solely on conventional hardware-based architectures. The growing use of cloud computing, 5G, edge infrastructure, IoT, and data-intensive applications is increasing demand for networks that can dynamically adapt to changing workloads. Software-defined networking market provides the flexibility needed to coordinate these environments while supporting centralized network management.

Market Overview

The Software-defined networking market includes SDN infrastructure, software, and services, covering deployment models such as Open SDN, SDN via Overlay, SDN via API, and Hybrid SDN. Key applications include SD-WAN, SD-LAN, and Security. Lower hardware and connectivity costs are helping expand access to software-defined networking technologies. Improved affordability enables organizations to modernize network infrastructure while managing investments across distributed environments.

The expansion of connected devices and real-time data transmission is also increasing network complexity. Software-defined networking platforms can help enterprises manage network traffic and resources more dynamically as connected infrastructure expands.

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Analyst Perspective

The growing adoption of cloud, edge computing, and 5G is shifting network requirements toward programmable and automated architectures. Cloud service providers are increasingly using SDN to support multi-tenant environments, elastic workloads, and connectivity across geographically distributed infrastructure. Technologies such as eBPF and network function virtualization are also contributing to the evolution of software-defined architectures. These developments can improve packet processing and network-function deployment, particularly in high-performance and telecom environments.

Hybrid Software-defined networking is gaining relevance for organizations that cannot immediately replace legacy infrastructure. By combining existing hardware with virtualized network overlays, enterprises can pursue modernization while limiting disruption to established operations.

Segment Analysis

By offering, the market includes Software-defined networking infrastructure, software, and services. These components enable organizations to build, manage, and optimize programmable network environments across enterprise, telecom, and cloud infrastructure.

By Software-defined networking market type, the hybrid SDN segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Hybrid architectures allow enterprises to connect legacy hardware with virtual overlays, supporting gradual migration without requiring complete infrastructure replacement.

By application, Software-defined networking is used across SD-WAN, SD-LAN, and Security. Growing requirements for centralized management, network automation, and flexible connectivity are supporting adoption across these application areas. The cloud service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hyperscalers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure use SDN technologies to support multi-tenant isolation, elastic workloads, and connectivity across global regions.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion of 5G infrastructure, digital economies, cloud services, and connected technologies is increasing demand for programmable network architectures across the region. China's 5G development and India's expanding digital infrastructure are supporting Software-defined networking market adoption. Telecom operators are deploying software-defined architectures to manage increasingly complex networks and support emerging connectivity requirements.

In Japan and South Korea, smart manufacturing initiatives are combining Software-defined networking with private 5G networks. Meanwhile, hyperscale cloud expansion in Southeast Asia is creating additional demand for low-latency and scalable network infrastructure.

Key Industry Trends



Cloud Network Expansion

5G and Edge Computing

Hybrid Network Modernization

Network Automation IoT-Driven Network Scalability

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in Software-Defined Networking Market include Cisco, Huawei, VMware, Dell EMC, IBM, Ericsson, Ciena, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nokia, Arista Networks, Extreme Networks, NEC, Pica8, Fujitsu, Zeetta Networks, Intel, Citrix, Palo Alto Networks, Oracle, NVIDIA, Kyndryl, Wipro, NetApp, Fortinet, Riverbed Technology, and Scale Computing.

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