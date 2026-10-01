New Crypto: Remittix Sets Final Presale Price At $0.46 As Ethereum Price Prediction Explores $5,000 And Bittensor Details V461 Upgrade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix establishes its final presale-stage price ahead of the November 24 RTX launch as Ethereum and Bittensor attract renewed attention

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has set $0.46 as the price of its final RTX presale stage ahead of the token's scheduled November 24, 2026, market launch. RTX is currently available at $0.21, giving participants a clearly defined pricing path as the project moves from more than $32 million raised toward its $36 million hard cap.









The update comes as Ethereum price forecasts revisit the $5,000 level and Bittensor's V461 upgrade introduces new functionality for its decentralized artificial-intelligence economy. While Ethereum, Bittensor and Remittix serve different markets, all three reflect growing demand for blockchain networks built around measurable utility rather than token ownership alone.

Remittix Defines the Final Path to Launch

Remittix is building a PayFi ecosystem intended to make cryptocurrency easier to use for everyday financial activity. Its crypto-to-bank infrastructure is designed to convert supported digital assets into fiat delivered to compatible bank accounts, providing a streamlined route for international transfers, contractor payments, business settlements and personal remittances.

The project is bringing those payment services together with the Remittix Wallet, its live Remittix Markets trading platform and Remittix Earn. The objective is to give users one environment in which they can hold assets, execute bank-bound payments, trade perpetual contracts and access yield opportunities.

Remittix has opened PayFi testing to an initial group of 1,000 users. Its iOS wallet has recorded more than 10,000 downloads, Remittix Markets has processed over $50 million in volume, and Remittix Earn is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected assets.

Ethereum's $5,000 Scenario Returns to Market Discussion

Ethereum recently traded near $2,700, leaving a move to $5,000 dependent on an advance of roughly 85%. The bullish scenario is supported by the growing share of ETH committed to staking, continued institutional accumulation and Ethereum's role in stablecoins, decentralized finance and tokenized assets.

The $5,000 Ethereum price prediction remains a scenario rather than a present valuation. ETH would first need to clear nearer resistance zones and sustain stronger network activity. Even so, renewed discussion of that level illustrates the market's appetite for platforms positioned at the center of on-chain finance.

That backdrop is relevant to Remittix because increased use of stablecoins, wallets and tokenized assets can expand demand for reliable conversion between crypto and traditional bank money.

Bittensor V461 Expands On-Chain AI Market Infrastructure

Bittensor's V461 upgrade introduced basket trading, enabling root validators to manage beta-basket holdings through on-chain transactions. The change expands how capital can be allocated across Bittensor's network of AI-focused subnets, which produce services including compute, inference, storage and prediction.

The upgrade reinforces a broader trend: crypto projects are being evaluated increasingly on the products and economic activity their networks can support. Remittix is applying the same utility-led principle to payments, trading and yield.

A Fixed Final Price Gives RTX a Visible Catalyst

By announcing both a November 24 market date and a $0.46 final presale-stage price, Remittix has replaced an open-ended presale timeline with a defined launch schedule. The project's current $0.21 price remains separate from that final stage, allowing the market to track progress through the remaining allocation.

With more than 40,000 participants and multiple products already operating or in advanced testing, Remittix is approaching launch as an ecosystem rather than a standalone token. The final presale phase is designed to bring PayFi, Markets, Wallet and Earn into one connected proposition before RTX reaches the public market.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing an integrated PayFi platform for crypto-to-bank transfers, digital-asset management, perpetual trading and earning services. RTX is scheduled to launch on November 24, 2026.

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