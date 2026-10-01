Aussieflatmates Launches Australian Platform Connecting Renters With Rooms, Share Houses And Compatible Flatmates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Australian platform connecting people with room listings, share houses, accommodation and compatible flatmates across Australia.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- com has launched an Australian shared-accommodation and flatmate-matching platform designed to connect people searching for rooms, share houses and shared accommodation with homeowners, property listers and potential flatmates.

The platform provides a place for Australians to search accommodation listings while also considering lifestyle preferences that can influence shared living arrangements.

Users can create profiles, set accommodation and lifestyle preferences, search for available rooms and share houses, and connect with people offering or seeking shared accommodation.

A Different Approach to Finding Shared Accommodation

The launch comes as Australians continue to navigate housing affordability and the practical challenges of finding suitable accommodation.

For students, young professionals, international students, new migrants, relocating workers and other renters, finding an available room or share house is only one part of the process. Household routines, cleanliness, work and study schedules, social preferences and other lifestyle considerations can also influence whether a shared-living arrangement is suitable.

AussieFlatmates was developed to bring some of these considerations into the accommodation search process.

Connecting People With Rooms and Share Houses

AussieFlatmates allows property listers and homeowners to advertise available rooms and shared accommodation listings, while people looking for somewhere to live can search for rooms, share houses and potential flatmates.

Users can search according to factors such as location, budget and accommodation type. Profiles and matching preferences provide additional information about how individuals prefer to live.

The platform also includes detailed profiles, secure messaging, account verification, property listings and additional verification features. Premium features include video uploads, enhanced listing visibility, advanced member access and additional verification options.

“Finding a Room Is Only Half the Match”

AussieFlatmates founder Jennifer Lim said the platform was developed around the idea that finding suitable accommodation involves more than location and price.

“Finding a room is only half the match. The people you share your home with can make an enormous difference to your everyday living experience,” Lim said.

“We wanted AussieFlatmates to help people look beyond simply the suburb and weekly rent and consider the lifestyle, routines and preferences of the people they may actually be living with.”

The platform is intended for a broad Australian audience, including university and international students, professionals, new migrants, workers relocating between cities, renters, homeowners with spare rooms and people searching for shared accommodation.

Building an Australian Shared-Living Community

AussieFlatmates is designed to accommodate people with different lifestyles and household preferences. Users can provide information about their preferred living environment, helping them identify rooms, listings and potential flatmates that may better align with their needs.

“People have very different ideas about what makes a comfortable home,” Lim said.

“For one person it might be a quiet household. Someone else may want a social home. Students and shift workers can have completely different schedules, and cleanliness and household routines can also be important.”

“Giving people more information before they decide to live together can help them make a more informed choice.”

Available Across Australia

AussieFlatmates covers shared-accommodation opportunities across Australia, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart and Darwin, as well as regional locations.

The platform is continuing to expand its rooms, share houses and accommodation listings as it builds its Australian member community.

Users can create an account, establish their accommodation or flatmate preferences and browse available listings through the AussieFlatmates website.

About AussieFlatmates

AussieFlatmates is an Australian online shared-accommodation and flatmate-matching platform connecting people searching for rooms and compatible flatmates with homeowners and property listers offering accommodation.

The platform combines accommodation listings with lifestyle and compatibility information to support Australians searching for shared homes, rooms and flatmates.

Its services include accommodation listings, flatmate profiles, search and matching tools, secure member communication, verification features and property video capabilities.

JENNIFER LIM

Aussieflatmates

+61433666306 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AussieFlatmates Launches Australian Platform Connecting Renters With Rooms, Share Houses and Compatible Flatmates News Provided By Aussieflatmates October 01, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.