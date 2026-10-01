Civatech Oncology Announces First Commercial Use Of Civaderm® For Treatment Of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer

A patient wearing CivaDerm, CivaTech Oncology's FDA-cleared radiation therapy device for the treatment of select non-melanoma skin cancers.

Treatment of the first five non-melanoma skin cancer patients marks an important milestone in expanding access to non-surgical treatments for skin lesions.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CivaTech Oncology, Inc., an innovative radiation therapy company, today announced the commercial launch of CivaDerm. CivaDerm is a radioactive bandage attached to the surface of the body to treat non-melanoma skin cancers.The first commercial treatments were performed by John David, MD, Radiation Oncologist at Comprehensive Hematology Oncology in Trinity, Florida and Parag Sanghvi, MD, Radiation Oncologist at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, Calif.John David MD explains, "In 1900 German chemist Friedrich Walkhoff published the first note that applying a radium source to skin produced inflammation like an X-ray burn. Friedrich Giesel then taped radium bromide in celluloid to his own arm for about two hours and got the same reaction. Henri Becquerel followed suit...126 years later, brachytherapy has continued to evolve into a beautiful treatment for skin cancer."CivaDerm is designed to deliver localized radiation therapy directly to the skin surface in a convenient four-day outpatient setting. Patients with non-melanoma skin cancers now have a convenient alternative to surgery to treat lesions anywhere on the body, including the face, hands, scalp, and shins."Congratulations to Dr. David, Dr. Sanghvi, and their teams for treating the first, non-trial CivaDerm patients with squamous and basal cell skin cancer. This marks an important milestone to a simpler approach for treating common skin cancers with a bandage, potentially replacing other types of surgery and fractionated radiation therapy." said Suzanne Babcock, CEO and Founder of CivaTech Oncology. Babcock looks forward to expanding commercial availability to patients across the US.About CivaDermCivaDerm is a radioactive bandage containing Palladium-103 for treating non-melanoma skin cancer. CivaDerm has FDA and all other regulatory clearances. The device is deemed safe for patients to wear home and carry out their normal activities. After a few days, patients return to have CivaDerm removed, and their treatment is complete. Redness may occur in two to three weeks and will resolve on its own. Radiation therapy with a non-surgical therapeutic bandage provides a convenient, scar-free treatment.About CivaTech OncologyCivaTech Oncology develops innovative radiation therapy technologies designed to deliver highly localized radiation to cancer targets while limiting radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. CivaTech has three product lines – CivaString, CivaSheet, and CivaDerm- that are FDA cleared for many cancer indications.For more information, visit .

Randy Harrison

CivaTech Oncology

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CivaTech Oncology Announces First Commercial Use of CivaDerm® for Treatment of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer News Provided By CivaTech Oncology October 01, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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