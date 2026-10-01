Homesage.Ai Launches Sage, An AI Real Estate Investment Analyst

Homesage launches Sage, an AI analyst for real estate investors. Ask it plain-language questions like finding duplexes under budget that cash flow, and Sage returns matching properties with cap rate, cash-on-cash return, and flip ROI in seconds.

Sage picks from dozens of tools to answer an investor's question in plain English.

- Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homesage launched Sage, an AI real estate investment analyst that turns a single plain-English question into a full investment answer. Behind every reply, Sage silently picks from dozens of purpose-built tools - valuation, comparable sales, computer-vision property condition, renovation-cost estimation, flip and rental return math, seller-flexibility scoring, mortgage and lien analysis, market screening, and owner skip trace, among others - and returns a decision recommendation, not a data dump.

One question in, an investment decision out

Real estate investors have never had a shortage of data. They have had a shortage of time. A typical deal check requires bouncing between a listing site, an AVM, a comp report, a rehab estimator, a rental calculator, a title search, and a seller-motivation call - each in a different tool. Sage collapses that workflow into a single conversation and decision. An investor asks, "Is 4411 Main Street a flip or a hold?" and Sage recommends which of its underlying tools to run, in what order, and returns valuation, comps, condition assessment, rehab budget, projected flip return, and rental metrics in one answer.

The result is a shift from software that shows information to software that reaches a conclusion. Ask a question in the same words an investor would use at a kitchen-table meeting, and Sage answers with the same rigor an experienced analyst would apply on the back end.

"Every investor is drowning in real estate tools and starving for answers. Sage flips that - it sits on top of every capability we built and picks the right tools for each question." said Blaze Dimov, CEO & Founder of Homesage. "You do not need to know that a Full Property Report exists, or which endpoint to hit. You ask the question, and Sage does the analyst work."

Dozens of tools, one interface

Sage draws on the same AI-driven intelligence layer that powers Homesage across 155M+ US properties. When a question calls for a valuation, Sage runs the Homesage automated valuation model and pulls recent comparable sales. When the question is about condition or scope of work, it runs computer-vision analysis on listing photos and returns a line-item renovation budget - the kind of estimate that traditionally required a contractor walkthrough. When the question is about the seller, Sage checks the Seller Motivation Score to gauge how negotiable the listing price is. When the question is about cash flow, it runs long-term and short-term rental scenarios. When it is about ownership, it runs a skip trace.

Sage handles the routing so the investor does not have to. Two intelligence tiers are available: Sage Lite for quick, low-cost lookups, and Sage Pro for complex investment plans and multi-market searches. A Deep Search mode unlocks longer, multi-tool reasoning when a question calls for it. Answers arrive in one of two formats - Conversational, which replies in a thread, or Document, which produces a structured, exportable investment brief.

Built for investors, realtors, and lenders

For investors, Sage compresses hours of research into a single question. Prompts like "I have $200,000 in cash and want passive income - where should I look?" or "Show me duplexes in Las Vegas under $400,000 that cash flow" return a ranked shortlist with the underwriting attached: valuation, condition, projected return, and seller flexibility for each property.

For realtors, Sage is a client-facing analysis layer. An agent walking a buyer through options can generate a Full Property Report, pull recent comps, and produce a flip verdict in the middle of a conversation - without stepping away to open a separate tool.

For lenders, Sage speeds up due diligence. A single prompt returns mortgage and lien analysis, current valuation, and neighborhood risk on any address in seconds, ready to attach to a file. IT developers who need the same capabilities in their own systems can reach them through the Homesage Real Estate APIs, and teams working inside Claude, ChatGPT, or other AI assistants can connect through the Homesage Real Estate MCP.

Availability

Sage is available today to Homesage subscribers inside the Homesage portal. Investors and realtors can start asking questions immediately; IT developers can call the same intelligence through the Real Estate APIs; and teams working in AI assistants can connect via the Real Estate MCP. Learn more and try Sage at homesage/pr-sage30

About Homesage

Homesage is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 155+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market.

The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, insurers, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit Homesage or contact the team at....

Blaze Dimov

Homesage

+1 240-421-0931

email us here

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Homesage: The Real Estate Tool That Finds Your Next Deal Faster

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Homesage launches Sage, an AI real estate investment analyst News Provided By Homesage October 01, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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