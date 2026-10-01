Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces Fall Into Fun Packages Available With 30A And Destin Vacation Rentals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Destin, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newman-Dailey Resort Properties announces the launch of its 2026“Fall Into Fun” travel packages designed to pair premier 30A, Miramar Beach, and Destin vacation rental homes and condominiums with some of the best experiences on Florida's Emerald Coast. The packages feature three themed offers-golf, dolphin cruises or meet the manatees-each providing added value for guests staying with Newman-Dailey Resort Properties this fall.

“Our regular guests know that fall is a sweet spot for weather and sunsets in the Destin area,” said Jeanne Dailey, Founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties.“Our team wanted to enhance our guests' stay by adding an immersive experience to the trip. We are including some of our top-requested activities, including golf, sunset dolphin cruises, and the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, with your vacation rental stay to make it even more memorable.”

Each package is created to appeal to different interests. Guys and Dads will appreciate the Fall Into Golf package, which includes two complimentary 18-hole rounds at Emerald Bay Golf Club in Destin. Designed by architect Bob Cupp, Emerald Bay Golf Club is a championship-caliber course suitable for golfers of all skill levels. Beyond golf, guests also receive exclusive discounts on activities, including deep-sea fishing charters and watersport rentals. Whether considering a boat rental to Crab Island or an adrenaline-fueled experience such as Deep Sea Fishing Charters and Jet Ski rentals, guests have many entertainment options. After an adventurous day, sports bars and brewhouses, including McGuire's, AJ's Oyster Bar, The Red Door Saloon and Boathouse Oyster Bar, welcome guests with fresh feasts, casual drinks, raw bars, and live music. Local breweries, including Prop's Brewery, Destin Brewery, Grayton Brewery or Idyll Hounds, invite craft brew enthusiasts to a tour and samples.

For travelers who prefer an adventure on the water, the Fall Into Cruise package, which includes two complimentary tickets aboard the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise or the Destin Sea Blaster, is a popular package. The two long-standing dolphin cruises are the most iconic in the Destin area. For more than 30 years, the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise has taken families out on the water for daytime and sunset excursions aboard an 80-foot glass-bottom vessel. The family-friendly atmosphere, panoramic views, frequent dolphin sightings, and narrated tours highlighting the region's natural beauty make it one of the most popular cruises in the area. For a more adventurous cruise, Destin's Sea Blaster Adventures brings adventure seekers out on the water to search for dolphins and ride the waves at over 30 mph while enjoying complimentary beverages.

For families interested in meeting the manatees, the Fall Into Manatee package provides guests with two admission tickets to Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park. For more than 70 years, the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park has been entertaining families and introducing them to Northwest Florida's marine ambassadors. From the new dolphin oasis and manatee cove to interactive shows to the CARE Center for rehabilitating sea turtles, the local attraction remains one of the most popular experiences on the Emerald Coast.

With the cooler temperatures, reduced crowds, and reduced seasonal rates, Autumn along the Emerald Coast is one of the most desirable times of year to visit Destin's beaches. Newman-Dailey features a wide variety of premier vacation rental homes and condominiums along the beaches of Destin, Crystal Beach, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach and along Highway 30A. The Fall Into Fun package* is available with stays of three nights or more between now and November 14, 2026. Package details available on the Newman-Dailey deals page online. *Some restrictions apply, view offer page for details.

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About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded 1985, Newman-Dailey is celebrating 40+ years of welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is consistently voted“Best of the Emerald Coast” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine and ranked among the best companies to work for by Florida Trend Magazine. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at NewmanDailey.com.

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Manatee at Gulfarium Southern Star Dolphin Cruise

CONTACT: Tracy Louthain Newman-Dailey Resort Properties 8508371071...