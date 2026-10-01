Wizcommerce Releases B2B E-Commerce Benchmark Report Giving Wholesalers A Peer Reference Point

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new report built on order data from 250+ wholesalers shows where digital selling stands today and what top performers do differently.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WizCommerce, the AI-powered sales platform for wholesale and distribution teams, released“ 8 Benchmarks Behind the Best Run Wholesalers” today, a report that puts real numbers behind how wholesalers sell in 2026.

Wholesalers have invested heavily in e-commerce but don't have a reliable set of benchmarks to measure their performance against peers in their revenue band. This report gives wholesalers those reference points.

The findings draw on anonymized order data from more than 250 wholesalers and a survey of 100+ brands across gift and toys, home decor, furniture, lighting, seasonal and many other categories.

What's inside





Growth online: How top wholesalers are using e-commerce to win accounts

Sales technology: How digital tools are being adopted, and what helps them stick Catalogs and AI: How product imagery and AI content shape what actually sells

Readers also get benchmarks by revenue band, a look at what the strongest performers do differently, and practical next steps to apply right away.

"Wholesalers have invested in websites, apps, and AI without a clear way to tell how they are doing. These benchmarks give every team a reference point: where they are strong, and where the next opportunity sits." - Div Makkar, CEO and Co-Founder, WizCommerce

About WizCommerce

Oritur Technologies Inc. DBA WizCommerce is the AI-powered sales platform built for wholesale and distribution teams, creating a unified B2B order management system by bringing together B2B e-commerce platform, a B2B order-taking app, AI order entry software, wholesale CRM, payments, and AI product photo generator in one connected system. More than 250 wholesale and distribution brands run their selling on WizCommerce.