Canon Launches Connected Value Platform To Deliver AI-Powered Feature Enhancements For Select Printing Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melville, NY, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the Connected Value Platform, a cloud-based platform that uses generative AIand Canon imaging technology to add smart, on-demand capabilities to select home and office printers.

The platform launches with its first phase on select PIXMA inkjet printers2 with the debut of the Web Print Optimizer add-on. The Web Print Optimizer add-on uses an AI model to analyze documents and images - extracting relevant content, cleaning up clutter, and optimizing layouts to help support virtually seamless printing workflows for various news and recipe websites.

Clean, Smart Printing for Daily Life

The Web Print Optimizer add-on uses generative AI to analyze various news and recipe article websites, remove ads, sidebars, and extraneous content while automatically reformatting content into clean, easy-to-read prints.

Designed for various news and recipe websites, it transforms how consumers can print this content for special occasions and busy moments such as:

Morning Reading and Clipping: Enjoy distraction-free offline reading for news articles-turning cluttered web pages into clean, printable documents perfect for highlighting and deep focus.3

Everyday Meals and Special Occasions: Easily print recipes onto clean, easy-to-read pages, preserving ingredients, measurements, and key step photos without wasting ink on banner ads, pop-ups, or comment sections. 3

Ecosystem Integration and System Requirements

The Connected Value Platform is supported by updated applications - Canon Print Assistant Ver.2.0 for compatible Windows PCs and Canon PRINT Ver.4.0 for compatible mobile devices4. To access the Web Print Optimizer feature, users require a My Canon Account, an active internet connection for their eligible printer, and must use Genuine Canon consumables to ensure feature availability and performance.5

Future add-ons

Canon plans to continuously expand the platform's capabilities with future extensions, including Content-Based Naming, currently scheduled for release in late November 2026. This feature uses generative AI to analyze scanned content and automatically generate descriptive file names.

Through the Connected Value Platform, Canon remains committed to delivering new value by merging cloud connectivity, AI, and outstanding imaging technology.

For more information about Canon's Web Print Optimizer and to view the full list of compatible printers, please visit .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 overall in U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years*. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

1 This service uses a pre-trained AI model.

2 Currently compatible with the following PIXMA series models TS3720, TS3722, TS4320, TS6520, TR7120, TR7125, TS7720, TS7722, TR7820 and TS8820.

3 For best results, please review your printed documents to ensure all desired content was captured.

4Users with prior versions will need to update their applications.

5For requirements, including compatible operating systems and web browsers, go to . The Web Print Optimizer feature must be turned on in the Canon Print App or downloaded in Canon Print Assistant. The app and printer must be on the same network. The Web Print Optimizer tool is currently available free of charge. Canon reserves the right to charge for these and additional services in the future.

* Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

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Canon's Connected Value Platform

CONTACT: Eloise Pisano Canon U.S.A., Inc....