Beavercon 2026 Brings Together Nearly 500 Beaver Believers

Providing a 360-degree look at the growing field of beaver conservation, connecting science, practice, and human-beaver coexistence across North America

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 500 researchers, restoration practitioners, land managers, policymakers, educators, and advocates from across North America came together for BeaverCON 2026, Beaver Institute 's biennial gathering dedicated to advancing beaver-based restoration, human-beaver coexistence, and conflict management.Held at the University of Minnesota, BeaverCON brought together leaders from across the field to exchange science, share practical solutions, strengthen partnerships, and explore the important role beavers can play in creating healthier, more resilient watersheds including science and monitoring, policy and regulation, public perception, and landowner engagment.The conference featured keynote speakers Mickki Garrity, Dr. Emily Fairfax, and Dr. Cherie Westbrook, alongside presentations, workshops, field experiences, and opportunities to connect with others working to advance beaver conservation throughout North America.BeaverCON 2026 also marked an important new chapter for Beaver Institute as the organization welcomed Ariel Rogers as its new Executive Director.“BeaverCON demonstrates the power of bringing people together around a shared commitment to healthier watersheds and thriving ecosystems,” said Rogers.“The connections and knowledge shared here will extend far beyond this conference as we continue building the capacity for beaver conservation across North America.”While BeaverCON takes place every other year, Beaver Institute's work continues every day. Through core programming such as BeaverCorps and the Beaver Help Desk, the organization is helping build the skills, knowledge, and professional capacity needed to put beaver-based restoration and coexistence into practice.Beaver Institute trains professionals in nonlethal beaver management and low-tech process-based restoration, supports research and education, and provides communities with practical approaches to resolving human-beaver conflicts. This work helps keep beavers on the landscape where appropriate so their ecosystem engineering can support wetland habitat, biodiversity, water storage, and more resilient watersheds.For more information about BeaverCON or Beaver Institute, visit .About Beaver InstituteBeaver Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring ecological balance with beavers. Through training, research, education, advocacy, and collaboration, Beaver Institute advances beaver management, human-beaver coexistence, science, policy, and watershed restoration across North America. Learn more at BeaverInstitute.

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BeaverCON 2026 Brings Together Nearly 500 Beaver Believers News Provided By Sok Influencer PR October 01, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Environment, Science



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