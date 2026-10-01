Getac Enhances Its Portfolio Of ATEX And Iecex Certified Fully Rugged Tablets With Launch Of Next Generation UX10-EX

Getac launches latest generation of UX10-EX for hazardous environments

Getac is launching the next generation UX10-EX, a fully rugged tablet designed for hazardous environments that require ATEX and IECEx Zone 2/22 certifications.

- Alexander Gittens, Sales Director UKI & Nordics, GetacTELFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions, today announced the launch of the next generation UX10-EX, a versatile fully rugged tablet featuring ATEX and IECEx Zone 2/22 certifications, for safe, dependable performance in hazardous and/or potentially explosive environments.The launch enhances and expands Getac's portfolio of intrinsically safe devices for professionals in industries such as utilities, manufacturing and oil & gas, who regularly operate in locations where the threat of potentially explosive gas and dust atmospheres is present.AI-powered computing performanceThe next generation UX10-EX is a Copilot+ PC powered by an IntelCoreTM Ultra 5/7 Processor (series 2) and IntelAI Boost technology with up to 48 TOPS, which can accelerate AI-driven tasks, enhance real-time analytics, and empower users to overcome difficult challenges in the field.Other key features include a 10.1-inch WUXGA LumiBond display with Getac Sunlight Readable Technology (1,000 nits) for superior legibility, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable connectivity, and two Thunderbolt TM 4 Type-C ports for ultra-high-speed data transfer. The device also boasts enhanced enterprise security, thanks to a 5MP Windows Hello face-authentication camera, multifactor authentication options, and optional IntelvProFully rugged, intrinsically safeLike all Getac fully rugged devices, the next generation UX10-EX is built to thrive in harsh and challenging work environments. Featuring MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certifications, as well as vibration and 6ft (1.8m) drop resistance while in use, it excels where many other devices would fail.On top of this, the UX10-EX incorporates a range of intrinsically safe design elements that enable it to meet stringent ATEX & IECEx certification standards for use in Zone 2/22 hazardous environments. These include rubber coverings on guide pins and exposed metal parts, enclosed connectors and screen protection, helping to eliminate the risk of electrical sparks that could potentially ignite explosive atmospheres.“Getac understands that effective digital transformation extends deep into the field, which means workers need digital solutions that enable them to operate safely and effectively wherever their role takes them,” says Alexander Gittens, Sales Director UKI & Nordics, Getac.“The next generation UX10-EX embodies our commitment to this, combining AI-powered processing capabilities at the edge with fully rugged reliability and intrinsic safety features, for optimal productivity even when working in hazardous operational environments.”The next generation UX10-EX is available now. For more information, please visitAbout GetacGetac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” for 2024. For more information, visit: . Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Chris Gibbs

Volume Four Communications Ltd

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Getac enhances its portfolio of ATEX and IECEx certified fully rugged tablets with launch of next generation UX10-EX News Provided By Volume Four Communications Ltd October 01, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Technology



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