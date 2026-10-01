Develop Fulton Approves First-Mover AI-Ready Pilot To Strengthen Fulton County's Workforce And Economy

Kwanza Hall, Develop Fulton Chair

Seven-month initiative will provide AI training and certification opportunities at no cost to more than 500 Fulton County residents and municipal employees

- Kwanza Halll, Chair of the Develop Fulton Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Develop Fulton has approved a $97,500 investment to launch AI Ready Georgia, a“first-mover” pilot designed to strengthen artificial intelligence literacy, workforce preparedness and economic competitiveness across Fulton County. Preregistration is open at joineta/ai-ready-fulton-county.

The seven-month pilot, administered by the Enterprise Technology Association, will provide at least 500 Fulton County residents and municipal employees with access to hybrid AI training and industry-recognized certification pathways at no cost to participants. The program will officially launch this October and will run through April 2027. In April, program outcomes, impacts, and participants will be highlighted at the third annual Atlanta AI Week conference.

“Becoming an AI-ready region means ensuring Fulton County has the people, skills and infrastructure needed to compete in an increasingly technology-driven economy,” said Develop Fulton Board Chairman Kwanza Hall.“This investment is about moving from conversation and conceptualization to real action to build real skills. By helping residents and public-sector professionals understand and apply AI responsibly, Fulton County can help lead Georgia into the next era of economic growth.”

The pilot will establish a Fulton County-branded virtual training portal and offer three distinct certification pathways tailored to participants at different stages of their AI learning:

AI Explorer, providing foundational instruction in AI fundamentals, prompting, responsible use and applied workflows.

AI Empowered Professional, focused on the practical application of AI across functions such as operations, marketing, finance, human resources and service delivery.

AI Empowered Leader, designed for executives and senior managers responsible for AI strategy, implementation and governance.

Online coursework will be complemented by in-person sessions featuring hands-on labs, applied exercises, peer learning and cohort-based experiences.

Participation will be open to Fulton County residents, small business owners, nonprofit professionals, individuals navigating career transitions and employees from every municipality within Fulton County.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how organizations operate, how businesses grow and how people prepare for their next career opportunity,” said Develop Fulton Executive Director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford.“This exciting pilot provides a grassroots approach to expanding access to Fulton County residents and municipal teams while teaching practical tools they can use now. It is a strategic investment in both people and long-term economic competitiveness.”

The program will also provide Develop Fulton with participation and progress data segmented by sector, ZIP code and municipality. Monthly reports will track enrollment, certification progress and municipal participation, followed by a comprehensive outcomes report at the conclusion of the pilot.

Enterprise Technology Association chairman Zack Huhn shared,“The only thing moving faster than the speed of technology is the need to understand it. AI Ready Fulton County is the first program of its kind in Georgia, and a model for how we can work collaboratively to create success pathways for residents, businesses, and organizations in the budding AI economy. AI Ready Georgia officially launches with the Fulton County pilot program; and provides a meaningful foundation for AI education, workforce development, and economic development across the county and state - that is accessible, community-oriented, and people-focused.

The October launch will convene residents, municipal leaders, employers, educational institutions and other regional partners to introduce the initiative and build support for its potential expansion. Expected collaborators include Select Fulton, the Georgia AI Alliance, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute and technology companies supporting the Enterprise Technology Association's broader AI-readiness framework.

“Fulton County has an opportunity to demonstrate what an AI-ready economy can look like when innovation, workforce development and access move forward together,” Hall added.

Following the pilot's completion in April 2027, Develop Fulton and the Enterprise Technology Association will evaluate program results and determine opportunities for continuation, expansion or replication across Georgia. Additional information about enrollment, training schedules and the October launch will be announced as details are finalized. Interested learners and participants can pre-register and discover ways to get involved at joineta/ai-ready-fulton-county.

###

About Develop Fulton

Develop Fulton, the Development Authority of Fulton County, works to advance economic development throughout Fulton County by supporting business investment, job creation and retention, and projects that strengthen the county's economic competitiveness and tax base. Through strategic economic development tools and collaboration with public and private-sector partners, Develop Fulton helps facilitate investments that create opportunity and contribute to the long-term economic strength of communities across Fulton County.

Erik Burton

Profile Marketing & Public Relations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Develop Fulton Approves First-Mover AI-Ready Pilot to Strengthen Fulton County's Workforce and Economy News Provided By Profile Marketing & Public Relations October 01, 2026, 14:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.