SNACK SMART: European Fresh Fruit At The Heart Of A New European Campaign

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MADRID, SPAIN, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new European campaign aims to highlight the importance of fresh fruit in everyday diets, raising consumer awareness in Germany and Spain about balanced and healthy dietary practices and encouraging the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables. SNACK SMART is a three-year information and promotion programme, co-funded by the European Union, featuring five representative European fruits: peaches, nectarines, pears, plums and apricots.

The programme is implemented by the Consortium of European Producer Organisations, comprising the Platanoulia Agricultural Cooperative“Froutopigi”, the Koloura Agricultural Cooperative“Euforos Gi” and the Galatades Agricultural Cooperative. The three producer organisations are joining forces in a common effort to raise public awareness and promote European fresh fruit in the two target markets.

The main objective of SNACK SMART is to increase the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables in the European Union by informing consumers about balanced and healthy dietary practices. In this context, the programme seeks to highlight the role of fruit in everyday diets, enhance public awareness of the importance of regular fruit consumption and present different ways in which fruit can be incorporated into everyday life.

The programme's approach is aligned with the official dietary recommendations of the two target markets. In Germany, the official dietary recommendations advise consuming at least five portions of fruit and vegetables per day, preferably choosing seasonal produce. In Spain, the official dietary recommendations likewise advise consuming at least five portions of fruit and vegetables per day, including two to three portions of fruit.2 Through this dietary approach, SNACK SMART seeks to bring consumers closer to fresh fruit and encourage its inclusion as part of a balanced everyday diet.

From the juicy and aromatic flavour of peaches and the distinctive freshness of nectarines, to the subtle sweetness of pears, the rich flavour of plums and the characteristic aroma of apricots, SNACK SMART highlights the variety of European fresh fruit and invites consumers to discover different ways to enjoy them in their everyday lives.

Alongside and in support of its primary dietary and information objective, SNACK SMART also provides consumers with information about the quality and safety of European fresh fruit, as well as the high standards governing its production in the European Union. Quality, food safety and traceability are important aspects of the European production system and the regulatory framework applied at all stages of the production chain. Over the three-year implementation period, SNACK SMART will develop a comprehensive range of information and promotion activities in Germany and Spain. The programme's activities include press events, participation in international trade fairs, radio advertising, press advertisements, the development and operation of a website and social media channels, the production of promotional recipe videos, as well as tasting and product sampling activities at selected points of sale and retail stores.

Through a broad range of activities targeting both consumers and industry professionals, SNACK SMART aims to contribute to raising public awareness of balanced and healthy dietary practices, while encouraging the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables and increasing consumers' familiarity with the variety of European fresh fruit. With peaches, nectarines, pears, plums and apricots at the heart of the campaign, SNACK SMART invites consumers in Germany and Spain to give fresh fruit the place it deserves in their everyday diet and discover the freshness, variety and flavour of European fruit.

gh bouman

christiana bouman

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SNACK SMART: European Fresh Fruit at the Heart of a New European Campaign News Provided By gh bouman, christiana bouman October 01, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry



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