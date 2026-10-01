Muss High School Israel Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity For Its Next Chapter

Muss students with Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For over 50 years, Jewish National Fund-USA 's Muss High School Israel (formerly Alexander Muss High School in Israel) has transformed the lives of over 35,000 North American high school students through rigorous academics and immersive learning that strengthens their connection to the land and people of Israel. The school is now entering a significant period of growth, with plans to attract 10,000 students annually over the coming decade. To support its ongoing expansion, Muss is proud to announce a refreshed brand identity, logo, and website that reflects its evolution and vision for the future.The Muss experience is the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning, travel, leadership, and engagement with Israel and the broader Jewish community. The refreshed brand identity more clearly reflects that Muss is part of Jewish National Fund-USA and its broader commitment to shaping the next generation of Zionist leaders."This refreshed brand brings all of us together-across generations, programs, and the different names we may have called it-around one Muss and one shared experience," said Muss alumnus Rabbi Greg Litcofsky, Executive Director of Recruitment and Partnerships at Muss. "This brand is about celebrating where we've been, bringing our entire Muss community together, and showing where we're going next. The experience changed our lives. Now we have the opportunity to make sure it changes thousands more."The updated logo features a sleek, modern "M" that gives Muss a distinctive and recognizable visual identity. The design incorporates Hebrew lettering to represent the connection to Israel in a subtle, yet contemporary way, demonstrating that Muss is not simply a unique study abroad experience, but a place where students form lasting relationships and deepen their connection to Israel, Judaism, and themselves.“Muss has been transforming young people for more than 50 years,” said Sharon Polansky, Vice President of Marketing at Jewish National Fund-USA.“As we worked on the new logo and visual identity, it was important that they capture the energy, spirit and transformative power that have always been at the heart of the Muss experience. I'm thrilled to see that come to life in a fresh, contemporary way-an identity that reflects what Muss stands for and the extraordinary impact it has on the young people who experience it.”“For over 50 years, Muss has built a strong tradition of connecting students to Israel through an immersive educational experience," said Susan Sacks, Muss Board President. "In developing the new Muss brand identity, we wanted to honor that history while clearly representing the transformative study abroad program that Muss has evolved into today. By putting the Muss name at the forefront and creating a more collegiate identity, the new brand celebrates where we've come from while giving our students a connection that extends beyond their time at Muss.”Included in the rebrand is a redesigned website that includes a centralized hub for all things Muss. With a more user-friendly experience, dedicated pages for various aspects of the program, and an FAQ section, the site makes it easier for prospective families to learn more about all that Muss has to offer.Applications for Summer 2027 and School Year 2027-2028 are now open. For more information about Muss High School Israel, visit or email....###About Muss High School IsraelSince 1972, Muss High School Israel (Muss) has been the premier study abroad program for North American teens dedicated to rigorous academics, college prep, and lifelong Zionist engagement. Through its fully accredited curriculum, experiential Israel education, leadership development, and immersive cultural experiences, Muss helps students grow into confident, resilient, and independent young leaders. Full semesters, two-month mini-mesters, and summer sessions are built on the philosophy that witnessing Israel firsthand and experiencing its history are vital to both the enduring story of the Jewish people and continued Zionist philanthropic engagement, as evidenced by its past success with over 35,000 alumni. Muss offers generous financial aid through regional grants and Jewish National Fund-USA's $25 million Dream Israel: Teen Travel Initiative, empowering students to choose the program that fits their interests and schedules. Learn more at muss.

Molly Zedeck

Jewish National Fund-USA

+1 212-879-9305 x225

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Muss High School Israel Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity for Its Next Chapter News Provided By Jewish National Fund-USA October 01, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, International Organizations, Religion



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