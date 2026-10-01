Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Urge Residents To Download Awareca, The State's New Official Emergency Information App

The Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Association brings together fire service leaders from 29 departments throughout the Los Angeles region.

The free app delivers wildfire, evacuation, and incident updates from local fire departments, with no ads and no guesswork about which agency to follow.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Association (LAAFCA) today announced its support for AwareCA, California's new statewide public safety information platform. The free mobile app connects residents and visitors with information from fire departments and public safety agencies.‍The Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Association brings together fire service leaders from 29 departments throughout the Los Angeles region. The association promotes cooperation among agencies, shared knowledge, data-informed decision-making, and technological innovation to improve regional preparedness and better serve one of the nation's largest and most complex metropolitan areas. ‍In a region as large and interconnected as Los Angeles County, major emergencies rarely stay within one jurisdiction. These incidents quickly involve multiple cities, fire departments, and government agencies. AwareCA gives the public one place to follow incident information, wildfire activity, evacuations, and agency updates.‍"When an emergency is unfolding, residents shouldn't have to figure out which jurisdiction they're in or which social media account to follow," said Monrovia Fire Chief Jeremy Sanchez, president of the Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Association. "Our fire departments have always worked together as a region when it matters most. AwareCA gives the public one trusted place to follow along, and the best time to download it is before the next emergency."To residents, jurisdictional lines are often invisible. People may live in one city, work in another, and have families in communities protected by entirely different agencies.AwareCA lets users:‍- Save up to 10 locations that matter to them, such as home, work, school or a relative's address- Set alert areas around each location and choose the types and frequency of notifications they receive- Use their phone's location to stay aware of incidents nearby‍When a participating agency publishes an update, it can reach community members within seconds. AwareCA is free, contains no advertising, and does not solicit donations.‍AwareCA does not replace Wireless Emergency Alerts, local mass-notification systems, agency websites or social media. It adds a statewide channel through which participating agencies can reach the public directly.Developed With California's Fire Service‍AwareCA was developed by Intterra in collaboration with CAL FIRE and other public safety partners throughout California. CAL FIRE selected AwareCA as California's statewide public safety information platform, and Los Angeles-area fire departments have been part of that effort.‍Download Before the Next Emergency‍LAAFCA encourages Southern California residents to prepare now: download AwareCA, add the locations important to them, and set their notification preferences before an emergency occurs.‍AwareCA is available for free for iPhone and Android at href="download" rel="external nofollow" c.‍About Intterra‍Intterra develops technology that connects public safety agencies, responders, and communities. Its public-facing applications, including AwareCA, help residents stay informed during emergencies.Media ContactTom ClemoDeputy Chief, Santa Monica Fire DepartmentLAAFCA Project ManagerLos Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Association6475 East Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 131Long Beach, CA 90803

Tom Clemo

Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Association

+1 310-458-8651

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Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Urge Residents to Download AwareCA, the State's New Official Emergency Information App News Provided By Intterra October 01, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters, Social Media



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