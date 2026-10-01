Calibermind Announces Integration With Linkedin To Bring Organic And Paid Engagement Into B2B Revenue Attribution

Performance Intelligence for LinkedIn

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CaliberMind joined the LinkedIn Partner Marketing program for B2B Attribution & Analytics connecting LinkedIn engagement directly to pipeline & revenue.

- Andy Hopkins, Head of Product, CaliberMind

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CaliberMind, the enterprise B2B GTM intelligence and multi-touch attribution platform, has joined the LinkedIn Partner Marketing program for B2B Attribution & Analytics, enablingB2B marketers to connect organic and paid LinkedIn engagement directly to pipeline, revenue, and closed-won deals.



CaliberMind's integration with the LinkedIn Company Intelligence API addresses one of the pressing needs in B2B marketing measurement: connecting paid and organic engagements to business outcomes in a marketer's own source of truth. CaliberMind's Performance Intelligence for LinkedIn helps advertisers solve this by integrating company-level LinkedIn interactions across both paid and organic and unifying them with CRM outcomes, MAP, and ABM data - giving revenue teams a complete, attribution-ready picture of LinkedIn's role in the buying journey.



Key capabilities include:

- Dark Funnel & Intent Visibility: Capture account-level LinkedIn interactions, including - impressions, clicks, video views, and organic page engagements - to identify high-intent accounts before they submit a form or request a demo.

- Unified Paid & Organic Attribution: Separate organic engagement from paid campaign performance to understand the distinct impact of each on target accounts and market segments, within a single LinkedIn Performance Attribution Model.

- Pipeline Lift & Velocity Analysis: Quantify the exact impact LinkedIn touches have on win rates, deal size, opportunity conversion, and sales cycle length - using business metrics tracked in your CRM or MAP.

At the center of CaliberMind's Performance Intelligence is the CaliberMind's Master Performance Dashboard - a purpose-built analytics environment that connects social engagement directly to revenue and CRM account data. The dashboard gives marketing teams a comprehensive view of how both paid and organic campaigns move accounts through the funnel, with particular visibility into how both organic and paid engagement on LinkedIn correlate with higher conversion rates and larger deal sizes. Teams can use it to perform campaign optimization checks on audience targeting, audit creative performance across segments, and surface high-engagement companies that haven't yet entered the sales database - turning what was previously a reporting blind spot into an active prospecting signal.

"B2B buying journeys are rarely linear, and critical account engagement on social platforms often goes unnoticed - taking place long before a prospect fills out a form," said Nadia Davis, VP of Marketing at CaliberMind. "We built Performance Intelligence for LinkedIn so revenue teams can tie early-stage organic engagement and paid ad investments directly to pipeline acceleration and closed-won deals. Marketers can now clearly articulate the impact LinkedIn has on their business with the numbers their CFO will believe."

Early results across CaliberMind customers demonstrate the impact of surfacing previously invisible LinkedIn engagement data. Accounts with LinkedIn engagement are 2.5X more likely to convert to an opportunity, and when they do, deal sizes are more than 5X larger than accounts without LinkedIn engagement. Across the customer base, LinkedIn-attributed revenue won increased by nearly 47%, closed-won deals grew by 13%, CRM leads with LinkedIn attribution increased by more than 41%, and cost per closed won deal dropped by 25% - delivering a 4X return on investment. These numbers reflect what happens when engagement that was always happening, but never measured, finally makes it into reporting.

“The CaliberMind integration with LinkedIn Ads is pulling in for us things like the return on ad spend and our percentage of known accounts, which you can see is pretty significant. That tells us what we're doing with Linkedin is working. We're getting in front of the people that we want to get in front of as reflected by our reach in front of our known accounts," noted Brooke Bartos, Sr. Director of Marketing Operations at Checkmarx.

Performance Intelligence for LinkedIn advertisers is available immediately for all CaliberMind customers. To learn more, visit calibermind.

About CaliberMind

CaliberMind is the GTM Intelligence and Multi-Touch Attribution platform that unifies siloed marketing data into one trustworthy source of truth. We give marketers the complete picture they need to stop defending their budget and start proving the value marketing adds to the business - with the confidence to answer "what's working," tell the story of their contribution, and make smarter investments that drive revenue growth.

Nadia Davis

CaliberMind

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Performance Intelligence for LinkedIn - Dashboard Overview

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CaliberMind Announces Integration with LinkedIn to Bring Organic and Paid Engagement into B2B Revenue Attribution News Provided By CaliberMind October 01, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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