Designing Spaces® Show Highlights A Colorado Homeowner's Low-Maintenance Deck Transformation

Located on a steep slope with tight space constraints, the deck maximizes mountain-view opportunities with a long walkway spanning the length of the house.

Ridge Premium Decking with Cool Tread Technology from Envision Outdoor Living Products boasts a surface that is up to 25% cooler than average leading competitors.

Envision Outdoor Living Products' composite decking is resistant to splintering, cracking, rot, and insects, and it doesn't require staining, sanding, or sealing.

Ridge Premium decking with Cool Tread Technology from Envision Outdoor Living Products combines durability and a cooler surface for the mountain setting.

MOUNT JOY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When the Johnson family bought their Colorado mountain home, with sweeping views of nearby Pike's Peak, getting closer to the outdoors was the primary goal. Unfortunately, the house's existing high-maintenance deck and the area's local weather made that enjoyment increasingly difficult.The Johnson's journey to an outdoor living space more suited to their lifestyle was recently documented on two airings of Lifetime's home improvement show Designing Spaces. During the show, homeowner Jake Johnson explored the challenges with owning a deck in the Colorado mountains and the ideal replacement solution to fit his family's needs.Challenging Mountain ConditionsColorado may conjure images of snowy conditions, but that doesn't mean constant gray. On the contrary, the home gets 300+ days of sunshine every year, and the sun gets intense at the higher altitude. Combined with heavy winter snows, decking can take a beating. That was the case with the Johnson home's original deck, which was made of redwood.“Redwood is beautiful, but we had to sand and stain it every two summers - that didn't work for us,” Johnson says.A contractor himself, Johnson knew that composite decking options would require less maintenance, but he wanted to ensure the brand he chose could also stand up to the heat on his south-facing deck at 9,000 feet. He found the answer in Ridge Premium decking with Cool Tread Technology from Envision Outdoor Living Products, a manufacturer his company has used many times before. The surface of Ridge Premium Decking with Cool Tread Technology is up to 25% cooler than average leading competitors.“With our home's direct south exposure, composite decking does get hotter than wood, but the Cool Tread keeps that at bay,” he says.“It keeps it very pleasant to walk across even with the direct sun.”In addition, Envision composite decking is resistant to splintering, cracking, rot, and insects. And because it doesn't require staining, sanding, or sealing, the decking is low maintenance.“Having seen other Envision decking products in the past, I know the durability is tried-and-true, that it won't have scratches and mars, and that it won't expand and contract with the sun or our area's daily temperature fluctuations,” Johnson explains.The family's new deck is in the Baja Tide color, which has golden overtones inspired by warm coastal sands. Located on a steep slope with tight space constraints, the deck maximizes view opportunities with a long walkway spanning the length of the house, ending in a corner sitting area looking down into the valley.“Our favorite part of the finished deck is how it complements what's already around us,” Johnson says.“The reasons we bought the home are still in play here.”To learn more about the Johnson family's deck and the role of composite decking in ensuring a long-lasting, low-maintenance outdoor space, watch the Designing Spaces clip here.For more information on Envision composite decking, visit .About Envision Outdoor Living ProductsEnvision Outdoor Living Products, a division of Envision Building Products LLC, provides exceptional outdoor living products to create the exact outdoor space homeowners desire. Envision Outdoor Living offers a wide range of high-quality, beautiful decking, railing, and accessories for pros and consumers, including Distinction, Expression, Ridge Premium, and EverGraincomposite decking; FairwayAluminum, Steel, Vinyl, and Composite railing solutions; and LED lighting, fencing, pergolas, and more. Learn more at .About Designing SpacesDesigning Spacesis an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information visit .# # #

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Designing Spaces® Show Highlights a Colorado Homeowner's Low-Maintenance Deck Transformation News Provided By True Digital Communications October 01, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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