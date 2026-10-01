Africa's Green Economy Summit Launches Preview Brochure For Its 5Th Edition, With The City Of Cape Town Confirmed As Host City

Africa's Green Economy Summit (AGES) has launched the preview brochure for its 5th edition, taking place in Cape Town from 23 to 26 February 2027. The City of Cape Town has been confirmed as host city once again, continuing a partnership that has anchored AGES in the city since its earlier editions.

The launch comes as the world turns its attention to COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference. AGES is positioned to carry that global momentum forward, turning the commitments and conversations of COP31 into the partnerships and financing decisions that deliver Africa's sustainable development on the ground.

“Africa's Green Economy Summit is a must-attend for anyone serious about the future of our great continent. It is wonderful to combine great content from speakers experienced in the field with capital matching opportunities which make a real difference on the ground.” Says Hywel George of Old Mutual Investments.

AGES has grown into one of the continent's leading dealmaking platforms for the green economy, connecting global capital with investable African projects across renewable energy, green transport, water, waste, sustainable agriculture, green buildings, the blue economy and climate technology.

Inside the preview brochure

The preview brochure sets out the early shape of the 2027 agenda, features and participation opportunities, ahead of the full programme. It gives delegates, sponsors and project owners a first look at what to expect from this year's summit, including the speaker line-up, the project pitch stages and the new Green Village. The preview brochure is available to download via the AGES website, with the full programme to follow.

Speakers

AGES 2027 will bring together an international line-up of speakers from government, development finance, industry and civil society. Confirmed speakers include:

Aakif Merchant, Director and Head of Africa - Convergence

Annie McWalter, CEO - The Hope Factory

Barbara Buchtner, Global Managing Director - Climate Policy Initiative

Candice Stevens, CEO - Sustainable Finance Coalition

Dayo Aduroja, Director, Youth and Tech Innovation, Africa - Heifer International

John Roome, Independent Senior Adviser on Climate Change, Sustainable Development and Infrastructure

Jonathan First, Head Africa and Country Director South Africa - Climate Policy Initiative

Leila Guici, Senior Advocacy Manager, Climate Tech - GSMA

Lisa Pinsley, Fund Head, African Transition Acceleration Fund - AIIM

Thembi Xaba, Executive Director, OneFarm Impact

Matsi Modise, Africa Lead - World Climate Foundation

Mohamed Sebti, Investment Director - Head of Growth Equity - Inspired Evolution

Sarah Malm, Executive Director - GOGLA

*(Additional speakers to be announced in the lead-up to the event.) *

Projects pitching at AGES 2027

A key feature of AGES is its investment-ready project pipeline, presented across two dedicated pitch stages to an audience of investors, financiers and development partners. Projects confirmed to pitch at AGES 2027 include:

- Eden Menia Egypt Farm, Sustainable Agriculture, Egypt

- MTE Green Hydrogen Fuel Cells Electric Generator, Renewable Energy / Green Hydrogen / Fuel Cells, Namibia

- Pyrosa, Climate Technology, South Africa

- Safi Organics, Sustainable Agriculture, Kenya

- Spiro ESS - Second-Life Battery Circular Economy Program, Green Mobility / Energy Storage / Circular Economy, Kenya

- Nioki pilot project, Renewable Energy / Urban Electrification / Mini-grids, Democratic Republic of the Congo

*(Further projects to be confirmed and announced ahead of the summit.) *

The Green Village

New for this edition, the Green Village positions AGES as Africa's leading green economy marketplace, bringing the full green economy ecosystem together in one place. It is structured around three components: Project Pods, giving investment-ready projects visibility beyond the pitch stage, with every sector of the green economy represented; Corporate Pods, reserved for organisations such as special economic zones, industrial development zones and foundations, and available as an add-on for AGES sponsors; and Pavilions, bringing together projects and programmes from development finance institutions and country delegations to showcase their impact on Africa's green economy. Together, these elements create a visible, physical marketplace for partnerships and project financing at the heart of the summit.

Confirmed partners

AGES 2027 is supported by a growing network of partners, including the City of Cape Town as host city, Climate Policy Initiative and Frost&Sullivan as knowledge partners, AP3 as transaction advisory partner, ESI Africa as host media partner, and project partners Dala 4 Africa, Fetola and P4G. The summit is also backed by a wide base of supporting organisations spanning private capital, sustainable finance and industry bodies across the continent.

*(Additional sponsors and partners to be announced ahead of the summit.)*

Who attends AGES

AGES brings together the full spectrum of stakeholders shaping Africa's green economy transition. The 2027 edition is expected to welcome more than 700 delegates, spanning investors and financiers, project owners and developers, corporates and industry leaders, government and policymakers, and legal and advisory professionals. The summit will showcase more than 40 investment-ready projects across its two pitch stages, representing a project pipeline exceeding USD 2 billion, alongside more than 200 Green Village attendees fostering connections between capital providers and climate solutions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

Media Contact:

Melissa Wilkinson

Marketing Manager

VUKA Group

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Phone: +27 (0) 21 700 3558

About Africa's Green Economy Summit:

Africa's Green Economy Summit connects industry professionals and organisations to information and to each other in a curated, live environment. Its purpose is to support the mobilisation of investment for green projects, helping them scale and industrialise in ways that deliver meaningful impact for environmental sustainability and economic growth across the continent. AGES is created by VUKA Group.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group is a purpose-driven business that connects people and organisations to drive meaningful impact across Africa's key industries. Through its portfolio of events, digital platforms, and insights, VUKA enables collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and business growth in sectors critical to the continent's future.