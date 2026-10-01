Odisha: NHRC Orders Probe Into Closure Of Rs 20-Crore Rehabilitation Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department to conduct an inquiry into allegations regarding the non-functioning of an advanced rehabilitation facility built by the Odisha government at Rs 20 crore at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a petition filed by Advocate Akhand of the Orissa High Court, the apex rights body issued the directions on September 28.

The Commission has asked the Principal Secretary of the SSEPD Department to submit the inquiry report within two weeks.

In his complaint, Akhand alleged that the Advanced Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, has remained closed for more than a year.

He added that the ARC was established in March 2019 at Rs 20 crore by the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

“It was equipped with advanced robotic rehabilitation machines, prosthetic services and assistive technologies intended to provide specialised treatment and rehabilitation to persons suffering from stroke, neuromuscular disorders, brain injuries, polio and limb disabilities,” the complainant stated, adding that the facility also provided free artificial limbs and therapy to underprivileged persons.

However, according to the complaint, the facility has remained non-functional for more than a year.

The premises are allegedly locked, while the costly machines and infrastructure created with public money remain unused.

Akhand claimed that the issue raises serious questions about the utilisation of the Rs 20 crore public investment made to establish the specialised rehabilitation facility.

The complainant further alleged that patients, particularly those belonging to poor, rural and tribal communities, have been deprived of essential rehabilitation and assistive services because of the centre's closure.

“In view of the above, the Commission is of the considered view that the allegations levelled in the complaint, if true, are serious violations of the human rights of the victims,” the apex rights body remarked.