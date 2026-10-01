Gujarat: 4.35 Kg Of 'Whale Vomit' Valued At Rs 4.35 Crore Seized, Two Held

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (IANS) The Gujarat Police's State Monitoring Cell (SMC) seized 4.354 kg of ambergris, valued at Rs 4.35 crore, from two men during a raid in Bavla, Ahmedabad Rural, police said on Thursday.

Police made the seizure at the parking area of Akriti Arcade Complex on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway, following instructions from Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik to take action against illegal activities in the state.

Police identified the two detained men as Ajay Chavda, a resident of Tarkpur in Anand district's Khambhat taluka, and Hitesh Chauhan, a resident of Bhetawada in Ahmedabad district's Dholka taluka.

According to the State Monitoring Cell, its Police Sub-Inspector V.K. Rathod led the raid. The team found pieces of ambergris of different sizes and shapes, described as hard, solid material in white, cream, golden and brown shades.

Officials from the Forest Department and the Forensic Science Laboratory examined the material.

The seized ambergris weighed 4 kg 354 grams and was valued at Rs 4,35,40,000. Including other material seized during the operation, the total value of the confiscated items was Rs 4,38,17,770.

Police said they seized the material for investigation under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, while detaining the two men under Section 35(1)(e) of the law.

Police handed them over to Bavla Police Station for further legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act.

During questioning, Chavda allegedly told police that Mehul Dabhi, also from Tarkpur in Khambhat, had called him to Bavla to help sell ambergris.

Chavda then travelled to Bavla with Kishan Gohel and another person.

According to the statement recorded by police, they went near Gawaliya Hotel, where Hitesh Chauhan arrived after obtaining the ambergris from Ashok Vaghela of Hedalpara in Khambhat, allegedly at the direction of a person identified as Sachin.

"The group then went to the parking area of Akriti Arcade Complex near Bavla Chokdi to hand over the ambergris to Kishan Gohel for sale, when the two men were caught with the material," police said.

Under the Wildlife Protection Act, the sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus) is listed under Schedule I.

Police said ambergris is used in high-quality perfumes as a fixative, helping fragrances last longer and enhancing their scent. It has also been used in incense, scented oils and other fragrance products.

The substance has historically been used for medicinal purposes and as an aphrodisiac in some cultures, contributing to its high value in international markets.

The State Monitoring Cell said further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out through Bavla Police Station.