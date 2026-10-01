NDA Will Sweep Nagaon Bypoll: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 1 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that the BJP-led NDA is receiving strong support across the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency and asserted that the alliance is headed for a sweeping performance in the October 6 bypoll.

Sarma made the remarks while campaigning for NDA candidate Devasish Sharma, addressing three rallies across the constituency during the day.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the campaign, the Chief Minister said his assessment from the ground was that voters who had supported the Congress in some pockets were also recognising the BJP as the party capable of delivering good governance.

“Today, across the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, I addressed three huge rallies,” Sarma said, adding that his reading from the ground was that people who had voted for the Congress in some areas also realised that the only party capable of delivering good governance is the BJP and that the party was sweeping the Nagaon bypoll.

He also said the campaign had received support from different sections of the electorate.

“We were blessed to receive the blessings of our mothers, the love of our sisters, the affection of my bhagins and the support of our friends as we toured across the constituency to seek support for NDA candidate Shri Devasish Sharma,” he said.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with BJP's Devasish Sharma, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal among the prominent candidates.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and subsequently joined the BJP, winning the Dispur Assembly seat.

Polling for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election is scheduled for October 6, while vote counting will take place on October 9.

Sarma has been actively campaigning for the NDA candidate, and the ruling alliance has deployed senior leaders to consolidate support across the constituency.

Reports said the Chief Minister is scheduled to address a series of rallies during the campaign.

The Chief Minister's latest remarks came five days before polling, as campaigning entered its final phase in the politically significant constituency.