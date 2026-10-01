Rs 25,000 Crore Allocated For Tribal Development: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state government has allocated Rs 25,000 crore for tribal development through the Sansadiya Sankul Vikas Pariyojana, adding that the government will implement action plans under the initiative.

Chief Minister Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Sansadiya Sankul Vikas Pariyojana.

He said the initiative would help bring about social transformation in tribal areas by creating employment opportunities in villages, preventing migration, and improving the quality of life for people in these areas.

The Chief Minister said the initiative's main objectives are to develop tribal areas, improve citizens' quality of life, generate employment, and prevent migration.

He said it is necessary to converge Central and State government schemes for tribal areas and adopt an integrated approach by developing village clusters instead of focusing on individual villages.

The initiative will include programmes aimed at bringing about tangible improvements in the lives of citizens.

The concept was introduced five to six years ago and is now being implemented.

Reports indicate that the initiative has yielded encouraging results in Nandurbar district, with substantial benefits to the agriculture sector. This, in turn, is improving people's quality of life.

Chief Minister Fadnavis noted that two schemes formulated by the Central government for tribal areas are accelerating development in these regions.

He said the desired results can be achieved through effective implementation of schemes in education, healthcare and employment.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also emphasised the need to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the actual beneficiaries and that effective monitoring of their implementation continues.

Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, former Union Minister of State Bharati Pawar, MLAs Ravindra Chavan and Yogesh Sagar, Gajanan Dange of the implementing organisation, Sansadiya Sankul Pariyojana Coordinator V. Satish and others were present on the occasion.