No Urdu Day Event Allowed On Vidhana Soudha Steps: K'taka CMO

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Following the backlash over the proposed celebration of an Urdu festival to mark Urdu Day on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday clarified that no non-government programme, including the proposed Urdu Day celebration, has been permitted on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

In a statement, the CMO said there was no scope to hold any non-government programme on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

“It is completely false to project in some sections of the media that a private programme is being held on the steps of Vidhana Soudha. The government has not permitted for any such programme,” the CMO said.

The clarification comes amid a political controversy over reports that the state government planned to organise an Urdu Day celebration, or Urdu Habba, on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha on November 9.

The reported proposal had drawn strong objections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with party leaders questioning the choice of Vidhana Soudha as the venue for an Urdu-language celebration.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra had accused the Congress government of indulging in divisive politics to appease minorities. He questioned why Kannada, the state's official language, should not be given prominence at the venue.

Minister for Health, Family Welfare, Waqf and Minority Affairs U.T. Khader had earlier said the government would discuss whether to hold the programme and was ready to make adjustments based on opinions received.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara had said the matter had not come to his notice and that he did not have information about the programme.

The CMO's clarification now makes it clear that the government has not granted permission for any non-government programme to be held on the Vidhana Soudha steps.

The statement also seeks to counter reports portraying the proposed celebration as a private event being organised at the historic government building.

Minister for Health, Family Welfare, Waqf and Minority Affairs, U.T. Khader, stated that the government would seek opinions and was ready to make adjustments.

Minister Khader had earlier announced that the government would organise the first-ever“Urdu Habba” (Urdu Festival) on November 9, 2026, to mark Urdu Day.

The event is intended to showcase the Urdu language, literature, heritage, books, cuisine and diverse art forms to people across communities.

The decision has drawn criticism from the BJP, which questioned the choice of Vidhana Soudha, regarded as a symbol of Karnataka's Kannada identity, as the venue for the celebration.

Critics also questioned why Kannada language and literature had not been given a similarly prominent platform.