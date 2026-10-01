967 Cannabis Plants Worth Rs 1.72 Cr Found Near Gujarat-Rajasthan Border

MENAFN - IANS) Himmatnagar, Oct 1 (IANS) The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Sabarkantha police has seized 967 cannabis plants weighing 345.6 kg and valued at over Rs 1.72 crore that were allegedly being cultivated under the cover of cotton crops on a farm in Kotda Gadhi village near the Rajasthan border.

Police said the action was carried out as part of the“Say No to Drugs” and“Drug-Free Sabarkantha” missions aimed at curbing the production, illegal transportation, purchase and sale of narcotic substances in the district.

The LCB team received information while conducting patrols in the Kheroj police station area that Jaga Rama Gamar and his family members were allegedly cultivating cannabis in agricultural fields under their possession in the Magra Falia area of Kotda Gadhi village.

Acting on the information, the team conducted a raid and found cannabis plants cultivated alongside cotton.

Police identified the fields as owned and possessed by Raychandbhai Ramabhai Gamar, Jaga Ramabhai Gamar, and Rava Punabhai Gamar, all residents of Kotda Gadhi village in Poshi taluka.

A total of 967 cannabis plants weighing 345.600 kg were seized, with their value assessed at Rs 1,72,80,000. The team also collected three soil samples and three control samples during the operation.

Police registered a case at Kheroj Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(a)(1), 20(b)(2-C) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway. Raychandbhai Ramabhai Gamar, 25, has been arrested in connection with the case, while Jaga Rama Gamar and Rava Punabhai Gamar are yet to be arrested.

Sabarkantha police said detecting illegal cultivation along the district's Rajasthan border and in remote areas poses geographical and logistical challenges because of the hilly terrain, isolated locations, farms away from main roads, and limited human movement.

The LCB said its personnel were using human intelligence, technical information and field verification to identify such cultivation.

The operation followed directions from senior officials to take legal action against those involved in narcotics-related activities.