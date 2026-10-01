Deck Reception Onboard INS Tarkash In Mombasa Underscores Strong India-Kenya Bond

MENAFN - IANS) Nairobi, Oct 1 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, and Captain Rohit Mishra, Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash, co-hosted a deck reception onboard the Indian Navy's frontline guided-missile frigate in Mombasa, celebrating enduring maritime cooperation and friendship between the two countries, the High Commission of India in Kenya said on Thursday.

"High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika and Capt Rohit Mishra, Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash, co-hosted a deck reception onboard the Indian Navy's frontline guided-missile frigate at Mombasa on 30 September 2026," the High Commission posted on X.

"Attended by the Deputy Fleet Commander, Kenya Navy Fleet, representatives of the Kenya Navy, members of the diplomatic corps and the Indian diaspora, the reception underscored the strong bonds between the two nations and their shared commitment to regional peace, stability and maritime security," it added.

The mission also highlighted the frigate's capabilities.

"INS Tarkash is a guided-missile frigate equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, contributing to the Indian Navy's maritime security efforts in the Indian Ocean Region," the High Commission stated.

In a significant step towards deepening maritime cooperation between India and Kenya, INS Tarkash arrived at Mombasa Port in the East African nation on Tuesday for an operational turnaround, which will run until October 2.

"The port call will feature professional exchanges, interactions between the crews, and community outreach. INS Tarkash opened to visitors on Thursday. On departure, the ship is scheduled to undertake a Passage Exercise with the Kenya Navy," the Indian High Commission in Nairobi posted on X.

"The visit advances India-Kenya maritime cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean and reflects India's MAHASAGAR vision," it added.

Earlier in April, INS Trikand, a frontline guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, concluded a highly successful Operational Turnaround (OTR) in Mombasa, which included professional exchanges and community outreach, while strengthening maritime cooperation with the Kenyan Navy.

According to the Indian Assistant High Commission in Mombasa, the ship's OTR witnessed a blend of wellness, engagement and professional exchanges.